GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop in Garrett is again helping to fund influenza vaccines for DeKalb County residents through a $12,000 donation to the DeKalb County Health Department.
The donation made earlier this year will help purchase some 600 doses that will be used in family flu clinics offered evenings at the DeKalb County Health Department at 220 E. 7th St. in Auburn. The donation will also fund the drive-through clinic in September, according to Cheryl Lynch, DeKalb County Nurse and DeKalb County Health Department Director.
Last year, a donation from the Curiosity Shop allowed for the county’s drive-through flu clinic to reopen after a lack of influenza vaccine was donated from other sources.
Lynch thanked Curiosity Shop volunteers for donations during their meeting Monday.
“Those are real important events for us,” she said of the vaccine opportunities. “Fall is usually our busiest time at the health department. We usually go, probably, a good three to four months nonstop from the time we walk in the door until later in the evening.
“We enjoy it. It is a huge program here in the county. We have quite a few people interested in being vaccinated for flu,” she added.
Looking to the fall of 2021, Lynch estimated the cost per dose for the influenza vaccine to be between $16 to $20 when reserving the amount of doses earlier this year.
“We use the drive-through as a preparedness exercise every year,” Lynch said, bringing in volunteers, some returning to help. “What we do is get out all of our preparedness equipment to make sure it is all in proper working order, that we are all up-to-date on how to use all of it.”
The whole purpose of this drive-through she started years ago was to have the county prepared for an emergency. The set-up used in the parking lot for the flu shots is exactly what could be used in the event of a real emergency in the county, such as if a tornado came through the area or an outbreak of a disease and federal government was offering food, water and emergency medications.
“If you have ever seen that set-up, or if you have been in the COVID clinic, (held at the DeKalb County fairgrounds earlier this year) they are the exact same set up, only the stations were set up inside, so the county was really prepared for that.
“In fact, we were three times in the state’s preparedness newsletter that recognized DeKalb County,” she said. “We ran more on volunteers, with 25-30 volunteers a day for about four months,” while neighboring counties were running their clinics through local hospitals or the National Guard.
“We did have the National Guard come and step in the last couple of weeks to help us get through,” she added.
Vaccines will be offered at the health department at an earlier date this year which had not yet been released. This year’s drive-through will be on Wednesday, Sept. 29, during the DeKalb County Fair, at Dayspring Community Church on North Indiana Avenue in Auburn. The hours have not yet been confirmed, but information will be offered as soon as it is available, she added.
