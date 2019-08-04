GARRETT — Garrett High School senior Payton Warfield won the title of Miss Garrett 2019 Saturday night in a field of nine contestants at the conclusion of a three-hour pageant in the Performing Arts Center.
Miss Garrett 2018 Libbey Detcher placed the crown on the Garrett senior’s head before she took her first walk across the stage as the 58th Miss Garrett. She was also presented a sash, trophy, bouquet of flowers and gifts from many local businesses and organizations as the winner of the pageant.
The new Miss Garrett is the daughter of Paul and Jennifer Warfield. She is active in color guard, dance, cheerleading, student publications and student council.
Warfield wore a strapless floral gown for evening wear competition and clogged to “Bills” by Lunch Money Lewis for the talent competition.
The new Miss Garrett was also presented the Precious Moments award for her enthusiasm, support and congeniality of the pageant and fellow contestants.
Her future plans are to attend Indiana University Fort Wayne and become a dental hygienist. She was sponsored by Garrett State Bank.
Kennedy Sattison was named Miss Garrett First Runner-up.
She is the daughter of Todd and Kathryn Sattison.
She performed a contemporary dance to “Oh Darling” by Gossling for her talent.
Sattison selected a black sheath gown with silver sequin trim for the evening wear portion of the program. She was presented a trophy and sash by last year’s first runner-up, Grace Shoudel.
Sattison is active in competitive dance, Garrett Claus, City of Garrett Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and Leadership Council.
She enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling, art and staying involved in the community.
Her future goal is to get a nursing degree while doing mission work in South Africa. She was sponsored by The Hair Shed.
Caption awards
Caption awards were presented in the shorts, evening gown and talent competitions.
Jadah Shroads won the talent award title for her musical theater dance to “I Can’t Say No” by Vicki Simon from “Oklahoma” wearing a red and black polka dot dress.
She is the daughter of Jeremy Shroads and Davina Mullet. Adrienne Hall who won the talent award last year presented her with the award.
Shroads plans to attend college to study psychology. She wore a merlot sheath gown for the evening gown competition.
Shroads was sponsored by Garrett American Legion Auxiliary.
Madison VanDerbosch won the evening gown award wearing a navy blue floral print gown with train.
She is the daughter of Dave and Tonya VanDerbosch and was sponsored by MJS Apparel.
She performed a tap dance to “One More Time” by Pentatonix for her talent. Future plans are to attend the University of St. Francis to study medicine.
Audra Best, last year’s evening gown winner, presented her the award.
Maya VanBuskirk was named winner in the shorts category. She is the daughter of Eric and Trisha VanBuskirk.
She performed a trumpet solo of “Aria con Variazioni” by Handel for her talent.
VanBuskirk wore a jade green gown with halter top for the evening gown competition. Her future plans are to join the Air Force and eventually open her own law firm and bakery.
The Garrett Rotary Club sponsored her.
Peige Firestone won the People’s Choice Award, determined by the audience at a penny-per-vote.
She sang “Right in Front of Your Eyes” by Amy Spanger and Matthew Saldivar from “The Wedding Singer” for her talent.
She wore a shimmery red gown for the evening wear portion of the pageant. Her future plans are to attend college and become a veterinarian.
Tireville was her sponsor.
Also competing were seniors Samantha DeWitt, Isabel Kilgore and Alathia Blust.
DeWitt is the daughter of Matt and Shannon DeWitt. She is active in dance, cross country and track. She performed a pointe dance to “Bleeding Love” by Nick Petra for her talent.
Her future plans are to attend Ball State University to study business analytics and human resources to become a financial examiner. She wore a white gown with black embroidery for the evening wear competition. Tri Kappa Sorority sponsored her.
Kilgore is the daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore. She is active in karate and archery and enjoys listening to music, singing and spending time with her family.
She sang “Photograph” by Ed Sheeren for her talent. She plans to attend Ivy Tech to study accounting. She wore a burgundy gown for the evening wear portion of the pageant. Psi Iota Xi Sorority sponsored her.
Blust is the daughter of Angela Blust and Robb Getts and Scott Blust. She is active in show choir, archery and Key Club and enjoys singing, dancing, writing stories and watching anime.
She performed “Rue’s Lullaby” by Jennifer Lawrence from “The Hunger Games” for her talent. Blust plans to study elementary education and become a teacher. Griffith Rubber Mill sponsored her.
Stage set with patriotic theme
“USA” was the theme for the evening with the stage decorated in patriotic designs including Uncle Sam, the American flag and fireworks.
The contestants opened the evening with a dance number, “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus with the contestants wearing short white skirts, long-sleeved red tops with gold stars and Uncle Sam-style top hats.
For the shorts competition, the girls wore blue T-shirts and white shorts with red, white and blue scarf belts, and danced to “Fireworks” by Katy Perry.
The contestants joined together to sing “I Want to Write You a Song” before the pageant results were announced.
A panel of three judges scored the contestants on talent, evening gown and fitness during the three-hour evening pageant. A personal interview earlier in the day comprised 35 percent of the overall scoring. The talent portion of the pageant scores another 35 percent, with the shorts and evening gown competitions comprising 15 percent each.
Judges for the 2019 Miss Garrett Pageant were Tricia Dallas, Elaine Lengacher and John Hilligoss.
Special thanks were expressed to Garrett- Keyser-Butler Schools use of the facility. The pageant organizers also thanked sponsors and contributors including contestant parents, Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett State Bank, JY Print & Design Inc., Wendy Marti, Max Bock, Erin Dove, Kelli Thornson, Adventure Homes, Eugene Schlotterback, Scott Ruble, Kenneth Evanoff, Jerry Shroads and Miller’s Merry Manor.
Special music, dances
The evening was filled with several special vocal and dance performances including Miss Garrett 2019 Libbey Detcher who recited I Corinthians 13, Miss Garrett First Runner-up Grace Shoudel who sang “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” and Adrienne Hall, last year’s talent award winner, who sang “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Glee.”
Also performing were Miss Garrett Junior Adrianne LeQuia, Miss Garrett Junior Teen Aleyah Farrell, Miss Garrett Teen Allie Leman, Miss DeKalb County Pyper Dobson, Miss Elkhart County Outstanding Teen Katelyn Joseph and a medley of songs by Garrett High School music instructor and choral director Jennifer Fast.
Garrett High School teacher Mark Claxton served as master of ceremonies.
Pam Hampshire is director of the pageant and has been involved with the pageant for 45 years.
Janelle Kennedy was choreographer for the pageant with Carmen Ruble as stage manager.
Stage assistants included Dacoda Birt, Davannah Harter, Michelle King and Julie Christensen. Set designers were Danielle Harper, Denise Harper and Pam Hampshire.
Michelle Shroads created the opening number outfits and provided the contestant and Miss Garrett flowers.
Kelly Gomes was in charge of sound and lighting. Contestant photos were by Jessica Christian Photography. Steve Davis was videographer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.