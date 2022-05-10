Arrested in Noble County
Kristopher D. King, 37, of the 0600 block of C.R. 40, Garrett, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. May 2 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kendra L. Maillet, 30, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrest at 12:23 a.m. May 3 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Maillet was held without bond.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Bryan Hughes, 39, of the 100 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. April 28 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tyler Davis, 34, of the 400 block of Hagenbuch Street, Urbana, Ohio, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. April 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Karen Cappadona, 60, of Fremont, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. April 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Hostetler, 46, of the 1000 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested at 5:59 a.m. May 1 by Indiana State Police on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Tawanna Young, 37, of Houka, Mississippi, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. May 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class C misdemeanor.
Keegan Gatlin, 24, of the 2100 block of Armstrong Street, Kokomo, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. May 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Laura Tieman, 47, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. May 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation.
Ashlee Dean, 29, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. May 3 by the Ashley Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Tiffany Nodine, 24, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. May 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant on a petition to revoke probation.
Lyle Schwartz, 32, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. May 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging violation of drug treatment court.
Reginald Rogers, 23, of the 5100 block of Truemper Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. May 4 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear.
Thomas Garrison, 66, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. May 5 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Cooper, 30, of the 300 block of West 4th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. May 5 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brandan Harris, 27, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. May 5 by Auburn Police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death or catastrophic injury, a Level 4 felony and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trace Meschberger, 23, of the 2300 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. May 5 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
