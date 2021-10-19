GARRETT — Woodlan scored a three-set sweep, ending Garrett's volleyball season in a quarter-final round match of the Angola Sectional Thursday.
The Warriors (22-7) won 25-22, 25-17, 25-14. The Railroaders' season comes to an end at 22-10.
Morgan Ostrowski had 11 kills to lead Garrett. Kyana Martinez had three kills and Taylor Gerke added two kills, 15 assists and five digs.
Kennedy Hutton had 10 digs and an ace. Martinez served two aces to go with nine digs. Ostrowski added an ace and five digs.
According to team statistics on MaxPreps.com, for the season, Ostrowski finished with 401 kills in 93 sets played. Martinez had 188 kills, Kinleigh Smith had 104, Gerke finished with 94 and Kelsey Bergman added 70.
Gerke led the team with 86 serving aces. Martinez was next with 73. Ostrowski finished with 45, Hutton had 41, Emma Welbaum had 39 and Smith added 38.
Ostrowski had 19 blocks and led the team with 250 digs. Gerke was next with 218 digs. Martinez had 174, Smith had 154, Welbaum finished with 145 and Hutton had 138. Gerke recorded 628 assists and Welbaum had 78.
