GARRETT — This Christmas will be brighter for just over 30 families thanks to the efforts of two Garrett seniors, as well as supportive school groups and the community.
The Garrett Claus project was initiated three years ago by Chloe Hinkle to assist elementary children of needy families.
Seniors Kennedy Sattison, daughter of Todd and Kathryn Sattison, and Maggi Smurr, daughter of Tom and Tara Smurr, have worked with the Garrett Claus project the past two years.
They enlisted the help of the counselor at J.E. Ober Elementary, next door to the high school, to identify students on free and reduced lunches as possible candidates, Smurr explained.
The initial list generated nearly 70 families. Sattison and Smurr then went to work attempting to call those families to see what, if any, help was needed.
“We had some families who said, ‘We’re doing fine this year’ and some who didn’t answer or the phone didn’t work,” Sattison explained.
“We have kids whose parents have had surgeries and can’t go to work for 6-9 months,” Smurr said. “We have people who have children are sick or just can’t provide Christmas.
“We have families who can’t even afford pots and pans, cleaning supplies or personal hygiene,” she continued. “It’s so amazing knowing that you’re really impacting them.”
“When you look at it in the long run, you’re helping those parents in times of need, and you really allow them to appreciate the holiday season instead of stressing about it and (worrying) about how they’re going to afford everything.
In the first year of the program, each child received one gift. Last year, it grew to where each child received clothing, a toy and personal items, Sattison said.
This year, Garrett Claus is helping 32 families.
“We almost stretched ourselves too thin, but the community really helped us because we got to provide everything for families,” Sattison said. “We even got a bed, mattresses and sheets for a family.
“It was really cool to be able to provide all of that,” she added. “It’s really amazing how much it has grown from when it started.”
Sattison and Smurr, both members of Garrett’s National Honor Society chapter, said they have devoted up to 200 hours on the project, from shopping, wrapping presents and making meals. On a recent weekend, they wrapped presents from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. each day.
The home economics department made and donated meals for the cause, including spaghetti, side salad and a dessert for each family. “That took a big burden off our shoulders,” Smurr said. “That helps out a lot because that gives (families) a warm meal they might not always have.”
With a grant procured by a teacher at J.E. Ober, each family also received a ham, package of potatoes, pudding mix, muffin mix and vegetables. Children also received a full outfit, including a coat, shoes, toy and personal hygiene items.
Families and their children were invited to distribution that took place Saturday at the Garrett American Legion.
Children were able to open drawstring bags — donated by DeKalb Health hospital — filled with small gifts and candy and visit with Santa Claus while parents received more gift boxes for children to open when they returned home. The students also made arrangements to deliver food and gifts to families who couldn’t attend.
Garrett Sons of the American Legion made it possible to hold the distribution at the legion, saving money so students could do more for families. Distribution events have taken place at other locations, with rental fees waived or donated.
“Reserving a place can be really expensive,” Smurr said. “You’re talking $200 to $500 depending on where you go. That’s a whole family. We’re able to take that money and make a family’s Christmas.”
Donations also greatly increased this year, Sattison said. Last year, they raised just over $2,000, but donations exceeded $5,000 this time around.
Several Garrett businesses, churches, winter sports teams and clubs adopted families this year, they said. The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board and high school administrators have also been very supportive.
“We have a gracious community and businesses,” Smurr said. “That takes a big burden off our shoulders.”
“It’s really relieving,” Sattison said. “Even shopping for 12 families on our own, some of these families have 10 kids. We had a total of just over 150 people that we shopped for this year.”
“We like to get practical things,” Smurr said. “If the parents say their kids are in 5 or 6, we kind of like to get them a size bigger. We’re not sure how long families can’t afford to buy these things.”
“Elementary kids go through clothes like crazy,” Sattison added. “We usually get them two outfits. One outfit will be the size they ask for and then we get them another one size up so they have another outfit for next year.
“We take it very seriously, but it’s very draining too,” she said. “It’s a 4-5 month process, but it makes it all worth it when you go to the event and see these families so grateful.”
“I’ve seen a grown man cry over receiving Clorox wipes,” Smurr said. “That was the biggest shock to me. We’re so fortunate to live in a society where we can donate back to these people because we take these items for granted.”
“It’s amazing to see what impact you can make,” Sattison said. “Growing up, I didn’t realize how much I was given.
“You do a project like this, it teaches you so much more how our community is. It really showed me how close our community is.”
“When you see these little kids happy and you know they’re going to get the things they want and need, it really makes you cry,” Smurr said. “Growing up in a small town, you know people individually and personally, but you really don’t know what they’re going through.”
