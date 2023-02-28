Civil War Round Table group to meet
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, meeting room C.
The program will be “The Murder of Major General William Nelson” by Robert I. Girardi. Girardi has an M.A. in public history from Loyola University and has done extensive study of documents, letters and diaries. He is a member of several CWRT’s in the Chicago area and is a fellow of the Company of Military Historians.
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, email the group at CWRTNEI@aol.com, go to the Facebook page at facebook.com/CWRTNEI, or visit the website, civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
