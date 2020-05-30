GARRETT — School and community organizations presented scholarships to Garrett High School seniors during a virtual awards program in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
Cole Bergman ranks as the valedictorian of the senior class with the highest grade-point average. Payton Warfield is the salutatorian with the second-highest average.
Top 10 Seniors
The top 10 seniors, in addition to Bergman and Warfield, are Erin Wichman, Sydney West, Levi Follett, Mason Custer, Clayton Fielden, Kierra Richards, Peyton Grigsby and Adalyn Hickman. Each was presented with a laptop computer for attaining top 10 status.
Citizenship Awards
Prestigious awards for citizenship went to Cole Bergman and Allison Herendeen. Classmates vote on the winners from nominations by staff members for students displaying service, dedication and loyalty to school and the community. Bergman and Herendeen each placed a star on a traditional banner to represent the school’s 136th graduating class.
Awards and scholarships
These scholarships were presented to seniors during the program. Major local scholarship winners are listed with sponsors:
• DeKalb Chamber Partnership ($500) — Peyton Grigsby.
• Earl and Marie Schulthess ($2,000 per semester, $8,000 total) — Kierra Richards.
• James Foundation ($5,000 per year, $20,000 total) — Nolan Hathaway.
• James Foundation ($5,000/year, $10,000 total) — Maggi Smurr.
• National Daughters of the American Revolution ($25) — Clayton Fielden.
• Steel Dynamics ($5,000/year, $20,000 total) — Liberty Chaney, Adalyn Hickman and Erin Wichman.
• American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary ($500) — Jarrett Bailey and Payton Warfield.
• American Legion Post 178 ($800) — Jacob Davis, Adalyn Hickman, Warren Joseph and Madison VanDerbosch.
• Sons of the American Legion Post 178 ($800) — Kennedy Sattison.
• American Legion Rose Marie Grate Memorial Scholarship ($800) William Cole.
• Building Trades ($1,000) — Brandon Gater.
• Diederich Self Storage ($250) — Will Cole and Brandon Gater.
• Donald Ruegsegger for Christian Leadership ($500) — Cole Bergman.
• Friends of Garrett High School Golf ($500) — Levi Follett and Warren Joseph.
• Garrett All-School Alumni ($1,500) — Drake Beber, Conner Davis, Allison Herendeen and EmmaGrace Sobieski.
• Brian Wallace Memorial/Garrett Band Boosters ($500) — Gavin Leverenz.
• Garrett Boys Baseball ($250) — Jarrett Bailey and Tristan Taylor.
• Garrett Football Boosters ($300) — Ethan Harter and Nolan Hathaway.
• Garrett Garden Club ($250) — Isaac Thrush.
• Garrett Rotary Club ($1,000) — Peyton Grigsby, Warren Joseph, Isaac Thrush and Payton Warfield.
• Garrett State Bank ($1,500/year, $6,000 total) — Warren Joseph.
• Garrett State Bank ($1,000) — Addy Hickman, Payton Warfield and Erin Wichman.
• Garrett Youth Soccer ($250) — Isaac Thrush.
• ICE Scholarships ($250) — Ryanne Arambula, Drake Beber and Isaac Thrush.
• Jack D. Gibson ($500) — Kennedy Sattison.
• J.E. Ober Retired Teachers ($500) — Ryanne Arambula.
• Keeman Lobsiger Leadership Scholarship ($1,000) — Nolan Hathaway.
• Layton A. Casselman Scholarship ($500) — Andrew Leman and Isaac Thrush.
• Lock Bake Scholarship ($2,500) — Nolan Hathaway and Maggi Smurr.
• Media Talbert Memorial ($250) — Payton Warfield.
• Miller’s Merry Manor ($1,000) — Warren Joseph, Maggi Smurr and Erin Wichman.
• National Honor Society Leadership Awards ($200) — Cole Bergman, Peyton Grigsby, Maggi Smurr and Sydney West.
• Paul Yarian Memorial ($1,000) — Maggie Smurr.
• Psi Iota Xi Sorority ($500) — Kaylee Martin.
• Railway Cafe Scholarships, $11,000 total: $2,000 — Drake Beber and Tristan Taylor; $1,000 — Peyton Grigsby, Levi Follett, Ousmar Leon-Hernandez, Kennedy Sattison and Erin Wichman; and $500 — Cole Bergman, Allison Herendeen, Matthew Mastroddi and Brooklyn Runion.
• Sarah Eldridge Memorial ($5,000 over four years) — Cole Bergman and Warren Joseph.
• Dr. James Spink Memorial Award ($1,000) — Warren Joseph.
• Student Council Leadership ($250) — Cole Bergman and Lauren Gonya.
• Robert and Virginia White ($3,000 over four years) — Warren Joseph.
• Tri Kappa ($500 each): Fine Arts — Kaylee Martin; Nursing — Warren Joseph.
• Walter and Joanna Comer Scholarship ($5,000) — Sydney West.
• Warren G. Sunday Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) — William Cole.
Class officers
Officers for the Class of 2020 are President Cole Bergman, Vice President Sydney West, Secretary Autumn McDonald and Treasurer Maya Van Buskirk.
Parade is Thursday
The City of Garrett is organizing a parade at 6 p.m. Thursday to honor the 165 members of the Garrett High School Class of 2020.
Graduates are to line up beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the middle school parking lot, entering off Warfield Street.
The parade will leave the parking lot by the caboose at Memorial Field, travel north on Britton Street to Quincy Street, then west on Quincy to Cowen Street, south on Cowen Street to Houston Street, and travel east to conclude at Eastside Park across from the school.
Photos of seniors have been placed in Garrett businesses and will be on display until the parade begins, when they will be posted in Eastside Park for students to pick up as keepsakes.
People are encouraged to come out and cheer them on.
Virtual graduation is Friday
Graduation exercises will be shown on the school’s website at 5 p.m. Friday.
