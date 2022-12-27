Arrested in Noble County
Michael W. Soule, 48, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was booked at 5:41 p.m. Dec. 19 to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Arrested in DeKalb County
John Kirby, 58, of the 2200 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Dec. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging an Addiction Treatment Court violation.
Shannon Lacey, 22, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Dec. 17 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jayhda Horn, 18, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Dec. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, Class A misdemeanor charges of theft, and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Anthony Combs, 41, of the 600 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Dec. 17 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terry Mitchell, 34, of the 500 block of South Indiana Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Dec. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Tyler Stuller, 25, of the 100 block of West Railroad Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lyle Schwartz, 33, of the 3400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a Addiction Treatment Court violation for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Justin Hall, 34, of the 3200 block of North Quail Drive, Madison, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
Zachary Burcham, 26, of the 1200 block of St. Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation for a Level 3 felony charge of robbery.
Damon Lewis, 56, of Avilla, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Dec. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Class C misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert Brown, 52, of Stover, Missouri, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 22 by Garrett Police on charges of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
