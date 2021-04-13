Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., will host Classic City Karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
This event is open to the public.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
Dick's baby back ribs will be served Friday. The Way Back Boys will provide musical entertainment.
The legion executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The legion general meeting will take place at 7 p.m. April 21, with the third nomination and election of officers.
A fish fry will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23. Kessler's Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
JAM Recreation Center
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center has announced these activities:
Lifeguard course
A lifeguard certification class will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a two-year certification as a lifeguard, as well as CPR, AED and first aid, and a one-year certification in blood-borne pathogens.
