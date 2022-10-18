LIGONIER — Cross country season came to an end Saturday for Garrett’s Gavin Weller.
Weller, a junior, finished 34th overall and 17th individually at the regional meet, which took place at West Noble High School. His time was 17 minutes, 36 seconds, according to times posted by DirectAthletics.
He was looking to earn a trip to Saturday’s semi-state meet at Indiana Wesleyan.
Westview freshman Noah Bontrager won the individual title, crossing the finish line in 15:45. Leo senior Luke Shappell was second at 16:04, with Northrop junior Conyer Wilson third at 16:29, West Noble senior Grant Flora fourth at 16:33 and Angola junior Sam Yarnelle fifth at 16:37.
Concordia’s Vaughn Hendrickson (6th, 16:41), Kawliga Glasgo of Prairie Heights (7th, 16:45), Leo’s Jaydon Steidinger (8th, 16:47), Carroll’s Blake Nietert (9th, 16:47) and Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter (10th, 16:48) rounding out the top 10 finishers.
Concordia put its first five finishers in the top 20 and all seven in the top 35 to easily win the team title with 63 points. Carroll was second with 110 points, followed by West Noble (115), Leo (131) and Angola (138).
DeKalb just missed advancing, finishing with 141 points. Bishop Dwenger (147) was seventh, Columbia City (158) was eighth, Westview (163) was ninth and Lakeland (218) was 10th.
