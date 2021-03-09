Today, March 9
6:30 p.m. — Garrett Public Library board of directors, Capitol Room, 107 W. Houston St.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892 Ladies Auxiliary, 118 N. Cowen St.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles 1357 Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, March 15
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 16
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, March 17
7 p.m. — American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., general meeting, second nomination of officers.
Thursday, March 18
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
