Ora Brewster
GARRETT — Ora V. Brewster, 91, of Garrett, died April 16, 2021.
Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Denny Day
GARRETT — Denny Day, 77, of Garrett, died April 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Nanci Carnahan
FORT WAYNE — Nanci Ann Carnahan, 81, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died April 18, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Michael Caldwell
AUBURN — Michael A. Caldwell, 59, of Auburn, died March 29, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Betty Laurie
AUBURN — Betty J. Laurie, 98, of Auburn, died April 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joseph Nadeau
AUBURN — Joseph “Joe” Roland Nadeau, 78, of Auburn, died April 20, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mary Rank
AUBURN — Mary Anna Rank, 99, of Auburn, died April 16, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Loretta Streich
TOPEKA — Loretta Jean Streich, 75, of Topeka and born in Auburn, died April 18, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
William Harkin
ST. JOE — William J. Harkin, 57, of St. Joe, died April 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Donald Bolen Jr.
KENDALLVILLE — Donald “Bud” Ray Bolen Jr., 51, of Kendallville, died April 18, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Lisa Owsley
KENDALLVILLE — Lisa Ann Owsley, 44, of Kendallville, died April 19, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
