Tuesday, May 18
Scrambled eggs, sausage, banana blend, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday, May 19
Spaghetti with meat sauce, side salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk variety.
Thursday, May 20
Chicken totchos, cheese sauce, fruit, cinnamon roll, milk variety.
Friday, May 21
Chicken chunks, dipping sauces, broccoli, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Monday, May 24
Calzone, broccoli, fruit, ice cream, milk variety.
Tuesday, May 25
Philly cheese steak, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, chips, milk variety.
