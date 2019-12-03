Thomas Waterhouse
GARRETT — Thomas Henry Waterhouse, 66, of Garrett, Indiana, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Auburn, Indiana, of a heart attack.
Thomas was born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Edward and Helen (Branch) Waterhouse, and they preceded him in death.
He was an field warehouse specialist at Avnet for nine years.
Tom was a member of Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter #37 of Auburn and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #2 of Fort Wayne. He was a past Boy Scout leader of Troop #178 of Garrett.
Tom is survived by two sons, Charles “Charlie” Waterhouse, of Dayton, Ohio, and Samuel “Sam” Waterhouse, of Garrett, Indiana; two brothers, Bryan (Karen) Waterhouse, of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Mark (Rita) Waterhouse, of Climax, Michigan; sister, Sue (Richard) Pitts, of Fillmore, Indiana; as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Services took place Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, with the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman officiating.
Memorials are to Experimental Aircraft Association, Vintage Chapter #37 Scholarship Fund.
