Garrett pool hours announced
GARRETT — The Garrett Community Pool, located at Feick Park, 1300 S. Cowen St., is open through Sunday, Aug. 8.
The pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
The alumni swim will take place Friday through Sunday.
A middle school swim lock-in, for ages 10-14, will take place from 9-11 p.m. July 24.
