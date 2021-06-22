Samuel Brandenburg
GARRETT — Samuel Roger Brandenburg, 83, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his wife and family.
Roger was born on June 29, 1937, in Van Wert, Ohio.
He was a Journeyman Electrician and had worked at Shambaugh and Son for 40 years.
Roger was a member of Christian Union Brethren in Christ Church in Garrett, where he served as a trustee. He also spent many years working in prison ministry with Gideons International and also served as an elder and deacon for two previous churches.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Brandenburg, of Garrett; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Lea Brandenburg, of Wappingers Falls, New York; a daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Gregg Gernhardt, of Carmel, Indiana; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Norma Brandenburg, of Margate, Florida; grandchildren, Kathleen Donnellan, Joseph Brandenburg, Ian Gernhardt, Benjamin Gernhardt, Zachary Brandenburg and Jacob Brandenburg; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by their son, Dean Brandenburg; and his parents, Samuel O. and Lois Brandenburg.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Christian Union Brethren in Christ Church, 4395 C.R. 7, Garrett.
A brunch will follow the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Christian Union Brethren in Christ Church.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
