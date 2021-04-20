Varsity Golf
Railroaders beaten by two opponents
GARRETT — Garrett’s golf team was defeated by DeKalb and Canterbury during an April 13 match at Garrett Country Club.
DeKalb shot 171. Canterbury, which only played against Garrett, shot 187. Garrett finished with 200.
DeKalb’s Jack McComb and Gavin Morr shared medalist honors by shooting 40s.
Thomas Loeffler shot a 44 and Logan Burns a 51 to lead Garrett. Joey Shaklik had a 41 to pace Canterbury.
Other Garrett scores were Colton Weimer 52, Noah Dapp 53 and Brady Cook 62.
Garrett places 4th at Northrop Invite
FORT WAYNE — Garrett finished with a team score of 376 for fourth place at the Bruin Invite at Colonial Oaks on Saturday.
Fremont scored 396 for sixth, and Eastside followed in seventh at 415.
Wawasee was the team champion at 356.
Varsity Baseball
Garrett defeats Woodlan 6-4
GARRETT — Woodlan scored three times in the top of the fourth, but Garrett responded with four runs in its half of the inning on the way to a 6-4 win at Garrett April 12.
Luke Holcomb picked up three singles and drove in two runs for the Railroaders. Gage Smith added two hits.
Trey Richards and Dominick Wilson added singles for Garrett.
Holcomb pitched a complete game, allowing four hits, two walks and three earned runs while striking out four.
Railroaders ride Kelham to victory
EMMA — Garrett pitcher Graham Kelham struck out 16 batters as his team defeated host Westview 9-3 in an April 13 game.
Garrett opened the scoring in the top of the first. Kelham singled to left, stole second then scored on an error.
In the fourth, Peyton Simmons scored on a passed ball after coming in to run for Taylor DeLong, who singled down the right-field line. Blake Ratcliffe walked and later scored on a dropped third strike.
Jacob Molargik walked and moved to third after a Kail Baughman single and an error. Molargik then scored on a bunt by DeLong.
Trey Richards scored in the sixth on a deep fly ball to right field by Gage Smith. Garrett added four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Garrett wins two-day, 10-inning marathon
CHURUBUSCO — After surviving a bases-loaded situation in the ninth inning, Garrett scored five times in the 10th inning for a 13-8 win over Churubusco.
The game was called with Churubusco batting in the ninth.
Graham Kelham and Trey Richards had three hits each, including one double each. Richards drove in two runs and Kelham scored three times. Dominick Wilson also had a double.
Gage Smith got the win in relief, striking out three. Kail Baughman pitched five innings, striking out 10. Luke Byers had eight strikeouts in 3-2/3 innings.
Varsity Softball
Westview holds
Garrett to one hit
EMMA — Westview pitcher Alexys Antal tossed a one-hitter and struck out 12 as the host Warriors defeated Garrett 12-0 in varsity softball action at Emma April 13.
The game was called after 5-1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
Kaitlyn Bergman picked up the lone hit for Garrett. She took the loss in the pitching circle.
Columbia City
shuts out Garrett
GARRETT — Columbia City pitcher Bethany Haselby fired a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 and allowing just three runners in a 12-0 win over Garrett April 14.
The Eagles’ Haley Webb hit a two-run home run and teammates Brooke Lickey and Hayley Urban picked up triples to lead Columbia City’s 11-hit attack.
The contest was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Garrett’s Hallie McCoy broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out single in the fourth.
Passed ball spells
defeat for Garrett
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s Mariah Hosted stole second and third before scoring the winning run on a passed ball, giving her team a 7-6 win over Garrett Thursday.
Sheri Boucher led the Railroaders with three hits and two runs scored. Hallie McCoy had two doubles and three runs batted in, and Kaitlyn Bergman had two RBIs on two hits.
Chargers defeat
Garrett 19-2
LIGONIER — Host West Noble pounded out 22 hits in a 19-2 win over Garrett Friday.
Garrett got two hits each from Sheri Boucher and Hailie McCoy.
