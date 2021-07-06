Delores Clark
GARRETT — Delores D. Clark, 82, of Garrett, died June 30, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth Kowalczyk
GARRETT — Elizabeth Zofia Kowalczyk, 76, of Garrett and formerly of Prospect Heights, Illinois, died June 26, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Olaf Conley
AVILLA — Olaf Conley, 73, of Avilla, died June 25, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Barbara Shepherd
AVILLA — Barbara Ann Shepherd, 76, of Avilla, died June 30, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Paul Howard
AUBURN — Paul Allan Howard, 78, of Auburn, died June 26, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Eugene Kessler
AUBURN — Eugene L. “Gene” Kessler, 73, of Auburn, died June 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Morris Roberts
ASHLEY — Morris Roberts, 76, of Ashley, died June 21, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Robert Hill
HAMILTON — Robert D. Hill, 76, of Hamilton, died June 27, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Patricia Hoover
KENDALLVILLE — Patricia “Pat” Jean Hoover, 78, of Kendallville, died June 25, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Mark Smith
KENDALLVILLE — Mark Jerome Smith, 56, of Kendallville, died June 27, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Mark Newman
ROME CITY — Mark Alan Newman, 60, of Rome City, died June 27, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Justin Smead
ROME CITY — Justin Michael Smead, 32, of Rome City, died June 27, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
