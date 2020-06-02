Edward Bowman
FORT WAYNE — Edward (Ed) Allen Bowman, 77, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died May 25, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Allen Brand
SUN CITY, Ariz. — Allen L. Brand, 85, of Sun City, Arizona and formerly of Garrett and Kendallville, died May 28, 2020.
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary and Cremation Center, Sun City, is handling arrangements.
Mary Ginder
BUTLER — Mary Louise Ginder, 91, of Butler and a 1946 Garrett High School graduate, died May 26, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Ernest Thomson
UNIONDALE — Ernest M. “Ernie” Thomson, 75, of Uniondale and born in Garrett, died May 20, 2020.
A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Fred McWhinney III
LAOTTO — Fred J. McWhinney III, 75, of LaOtto, died May 25, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Charles Salyer
AVILLA — Charles Davis Salyer, 67, of Avilla, died May 21, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Marcella Huisman
AUBURN — Marcella May Huisman, 85, of Auburn, died May 24, 2020.
Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Evelyn Johnson
FORT WAYNE — Evelyn Heimach Johnson, 87, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died May 24, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Harold Mynatt
BUTLER — Harold “Dennis” Mynatt, 73, of Butler, died May 23, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Toni McCulley-Johnson
WATERLOO — Toni C. McCulley-Johnson, 61, of Waterloo, died May 25, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Max Pierson
WATERLOO — Max “Butch” D. Pierson, 73, of Waterloo, died May 23, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Leisha Badman
ST. JOE — Leisha D. Badman, 60, of St. Joe, died May 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dr. Duane Nodine
HAMILTON — Dr. Duane (Doc) A. Nodine, 72, of Hamilton, died May 24, 2020.
Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, Bluffton, handled arrangements.
Frank Miller
ASHLEY — Frank “Pete” Miller, 88, of Ashley, died May 26, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, handled arrangements.
Daniel Shipe
PLEASANT LAKE — Daniel L. Shipe, 85, of Pleasant Lake, died May 22, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Emmojene Coburn
KENDALLVILLE — Emmojene Coburn, 90, of Kendallville, died May 27, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Kim Dillon
KENDALLVILLE — Kim Dillon, 64, of Kendallville, died May 23, 2020.
D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Timothy Ley
KENDALLVILLE — Timothy J. “TJ” Ley, 60, of Kendallville, died May 24, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Richard Meadows
KENDALLVILLE — Richard A. Meadows, 73, of Kendallville, died May 22, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sgt. Allen Pfeiffer
KENDALLVILLE — Sgt. Allen “Tanker” Pfeiffer, 91, of Kendallville, died May 24, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Cynthia Rowlison
KENDALLVILLE — Cynthia Ann Rowlison, 79, of Kendallville, died May 24, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Donna Hefty
ROME CITY — Donna Hefty, 90, of Rome City, died May 25, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Timothy Baker
ANGOLA — Timothy Jude Baker, 50, of Angola, died May 23, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Debra Bird
ANGOLA — Debra Ann Bird, 57, of Angola, died May 21, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Virginia Larry
ANGOLA — Virginia A. Larry, 58, of Angola, died May 22, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Shiela Sattison
ANGOLA — Shiela Ann Sattison, 75, of Angola, died May 23, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Lawrence Jonaitis
FREMONT — Lawrence “AJ” Jonaitis, 88, of Fremont, died May 27, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
