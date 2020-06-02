Edward Bowman

FORT WAYNE — Edward (Ed) Allen Bowman, 77, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died May 25, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Allen Brand

SUN CITY, Ariz. — Allen L. Brand, 85, of Sun City, Arizona and formerly of Garrett and Kendallville, died May 28, 2020.

Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary and Cremation Center, Sun City, is handling arrangements.

Mary Ginder

BUTLER — Mary Louise Ginder, 91, of Butler and a 1946 Garrett High School graduate, died May 26, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Ernest Thomson

UNIONDALE — Ernest M. “Ernie” Thomson, 75, of Uniondale and born in Garrett, died May 20, 2020.

A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.

Fred McWhinney III

LAOTTO — Fred J. McWhinney III, 75, of LaOtto, died May 25, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Charles Salyer

AVILLA — Charles Davis Salyer, 67, of Avilla, died May 21, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Marcella Huisman

AUBURN — Marcella May Huisman, 85, of Auburn, died May 24, 2020.

Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Evelyn Johnson

FORT WAYNE — Evelyn Heimach Johnson, 87, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died May 24, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Harold Mynatt

BUTLER — Harold “Dennis” Mynatt, 73, of Butler, died May 23, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Toni McCulley-Johnson

WATERLOO — Toni C. McCulley-Johnson, 61, of Waterloo, died May 25, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Max Pierson

WATERLOO — Max “Butch” D. Pierson, 73, of Waterloo, died May 23, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Leisha Badman

ST. JOE — Leisha D. Badman, 60, of St. Joe, died May 25, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dr. Duane Nodine

HAMILTON — Dr. Duane (Doc) A. Nodine, 72, of Hamilton, died May 24, 2020.

Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, Bluffton, handled arrangements.

Frank Miller

ASHLEY — Frank “Pete” Miller, 88, of Ashley, died May 26, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, handled arrangements.

Daniel Shipe

PLEASANT LAKE — Daniel L. Shipe, 85, of Pleasant Lake, died May 22, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Emmojene Coburn

KENDALLVILLE — Emmojene Coburn, 90, of Kendallville, died May 27, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Kim Dillon

KENDALLVILLE — Kim Dillon, 64, of Kendallville, died May 23, 2020.

D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Timothy Ley

KENDALLVILLE — Timothy J. “TJ” Ley, 60, of Kendallville, died May 24, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Richard Meadows

KENDALLVILLE — Richard A. Meadows, 73, of Kendallville, died May 22, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sgt. Allen Pfeiffer

KENDALLVILLE — Sgt. Allen “Tanker” Pfeiffer, 91, of Kendallville, died May 24, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Cynthia Rowlison

KENDALLVILLE — Cynthia Ann Rowlison, 79, of Kendallville, died May 24, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Donna Hefty

ROME CITY — Donna Hefty, 90, of Rome City, died May 25, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Timothy Baker

ANGOLA — Timothy Jude Baker, 50, of Angola, died May 23, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Debra Bird

ANGOLA — Debra Ann Bird, 57, of Angola, died May 21, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Virginia Larry

ANGOLA — Virginia A. Larry, 58, of Angola, died May 22, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Shiela Sattison

ANGOLA — Shiela Ann Sattison, 75, of Angola, died May 23, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Lawrence Jonaitis

FREMONT — Lawrence “AJ” Jonaitis, 88, of Fremont, died May 27, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

