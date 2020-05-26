AUBURN — Bridgewater Golf Club is offering three separate youth golf programs this summer.
PGA Junior League Golf, a national youth golf program, is open to boys and girls ages 7-13. Registration can be done online at the website, pgajrleague.com. This program runs through August.
Bridgewater has two youth golf programs for boys and girls. One program is for ages 5-13 and the other is for ages 14-18.
Players in the ages 5-13 program meet two days per week. The program runs June 10 through July 15.
Players in the ages 14-18 program focuses on improving the skill set for high school and college golfers. This class is taught by two PGA golf professionals, both having been high school coaches.
Registration for the Bridgewater programs can be done at Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn. For more information, call Kerry Baumgartner at 925-8184.
