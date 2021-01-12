AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in November in DeKalb County.
Stewart Rufner, 33, Waterloo and Kimberly Marts, 30, Waterloo.
Nathaniel Forrest Halliburton, 23, Butler and Madison Julianne Yoder, 22, Butler.
Eric Michael Sorg, 28, Auburn and Rachel Ann Kauffman, 29, Auburn.
William Kenneth Stuckey, 41, Garrett and Amber Marie Bell, 29, Garrett.
Sasha Marie Slone, 30, Auburn and Abigail Lindley Cox, 31, Auburn.
Kenneth John Myers Jr., 56, Auburn and Faith Ann Brown, 64, Auburn.
Matthew M. Steury, 19, Grabill and Sylvia D.E. Schwartz, 18, Auburn.
Nathan Thomas Wagner, 25, Auburn and Candice Jo Hiles, 29, Fremont.
Hunter Reese Portner, 23, Hamilton and Haley Nichole Smith, 24, Hamilton.
Mitchel Len Buell Jr., 47, Edon, Ohio and Angela Rae McLimans, 41, Butler.
Roman Richard Moore, 34, St. Joe and Paige Marie Mosley, 25, Garrett.
Todd Owen DeLong, 37, Auburn and Kelly Lyn Sobol, 36, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.