Aug. 31
Patricia (Beck) Barrett
James Bishop
Sandy Brown
Andrew William Dembickie
Mary Ellen Haag
Melanie Sue Krick
Richard Bryan McDaniel
Timothy Wade Montgomery
Gerald Ross
Donna (Bartels) Shenk
Barbara (Tustison) Smith
Bernard Morris Smith
Hilliary Jayne Strock
Sept. 1
James M. Brewer
Shirley Campbell
Carolyn (Tuttle) Debes
Wesley David Emenhiser
Elizabeth Anne Green
James Dale Hammond
Garnel Handshoe Jr.
John Kenneth Johnson
Jeffrey Ley
Deborah Corene Maggert
Herman L. Maurer
David Allen Murphy
Ginger (Brewer) Simon
Marjorie Joann Walter
Betty J. Yarde
Carol Zimmerman
Sept. 2
Jeannette (Moats) Balthazer
Melissa Carol Beadell
William J. Carlin Jr.
Brad Getts
Ronny Housel
Justin Jarrett
Laurie Ann Ludwiski
Maurice McPheeters
Greg Moe
Alice Marie Moody
Belva Mossberger
Andrea Rump
Kristoffer Shultz
Bobby Thompson
Sept. 3
Craig Costin
Clifford E. Dennison Jr.
Joleen DeWitt
Patrick W. Doyle
Lora Lee Freeman
Stephen Dale Green
Clifford Lee Gunion
Robert Gregory Hunter
Michael Mansfield
Jon Kent Nodine
Tom Novy
Valorie Frances Pinckney
Gloria Volkert
Curtis Josh Wilcox
Freddy Withrow
Sept. 4
Patricia Beber
Jeffery Allen Brumbaugh
Edward Eugene Chisholm
Brian Lynn Chittenden
Jennifer Freed
Jolene Grimes
Marshall Frederick Hall Jr.
Blake Aaron Jacobs
Stephan Douglas Johnson
Mary Louise Jones
Chris McIntosh
Tim Nixon
Ashley Overbay
Donna Marie Schulthess
Trevor Michael Staley
Debra Wiley
Bill Yoder
Sept. 5
Betty (Porter) Ashenfelter
Lulu Beck
David Edsall
Sharon Emrick
Eleanor Fairchild
Marvin Fee
Charles J. Freed
Emily Gowgiel
Ross Greenawalt
Dan Isham
Diane (Moore) Kidwell
Jeffery Brian McNutt
Meghan Sarrazine
Doug Weaver
Sharon (Smith) Woodward
Thomas Lee Zeigler
Sept. 6
Coleen (Huffman) Alwood
Billy Burniston
Barbara (Shook) Campbell
John Charles
Jared Best Formosa
Nicholas Howard
Robert Joe Jordan
Lueretha Nolan
Lauren Parr
Paul Platner
Paige Rowlison
Eva Sawyer
Ruby Sherwood
Wilbur Simpson
Nancy (Grimm) Stagge
Christine Elaine Treesh
Melinda Marie Treesh
Amy Weimer
Brent Weller
Do you have a birthday to add for future lists? Share your information today with editor Jeff Jones at 925-2611, ext. 2547 or by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.