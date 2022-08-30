Richard Hays
FORT WAYNE — Richard M. Hays, 84, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died Aug. 19, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Vincent Helmkamp
KENDALLVILLE — Vincent K. Helmkamp, 67, of Kendallville and born in Garrett, died Aug. 22, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
William Martin II
KENDALLVILLE — William David “Bill” Martin II, 74, of Kendallville and born in Garrett, died Aug. 23, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Bianski
EGE — Phyllis A. Bianski, 90, of Ege, died Aug. 25, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Sally Love
AUBURN — Sally Marie Love, 60, of Auburn, died Aug. 17, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Johnny Martin
AUBURN — Johnny Blaine Martin, 69, of Auburn, died Aug. 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, is handling arrangements.
Donna McDaniel
AUBURN — Donna McDaniel, 92, of Auburn, died Aug. 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Deborah Houvener
BUTLER — Deborah Houvener, 70, of Butler, died Aug. 21, 2022.
Eagle Funeral Home, Quincy, Michigan, is handling arrangements.
Margo Taylor
HUDSON — Margo Yvonne (Emrick) Taylor, 79, of Hudson, died Aug. 16, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Caroline Chaffins
KENDALLVILLE — Caroline Jo Chaffins, 79, of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Louvena Mitchell
KENDALLVILLE — Louvena Mitchell, 80, of Kendallville, died Aug. 20, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Patricia Wysong
GOSHEN — Patricia Sue Wysong, 76, of Goshen and formerly of Kendallville, died Aug. 24, 2022.
Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, handled arrangements.
