Youth Softball
Garrett Youth Softball announces registration
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Softball is holding registration for the 2022 season.
Registration may be done any time online at garrettyouthsoftball.com.
In-person dates are 5-8 p.m. today, Feb. 15 and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St.
Any questions or issues can be emailed to garrettyouthsoftball@gmail.com.
The registration deadline is March 1.
Youth Baseball
Garrett Youth Boys Baseball holding registration
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Boys Baseball is holding registration for the 2022 season.
For more information, visit garrettboysbaseball.com.
In-person registration dates are noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St. Enter through Door 20.
Registration closes March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.