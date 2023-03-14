John Behler
TWINSBURG, Ohio — John F. Behler, age 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2023.
He is survived by Mary (nee Haughey), his wife of 69 years; loving father of Peter (deceased), Sam (Elizabeth), Greg (Christine), Anne Gehrig (Thomas), and John (Renee); 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be held on Mayå 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
