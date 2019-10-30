GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board heard Monday that the student population at its campus has increased by 12 students from last year, numbering 1,776, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
While the number of resident students is down by 26, Weaver said 261 students have chosen to transfer to Garrett, an increase of 37 from last year.
Also Monday, the board passed a collective bargaining agreement, with teacher representative Becky Wright commenting the agreement “felt good and positive.” She thanked Weaver and the board for including language that included additional bereavement considerations.
Wright said 89 percent of teacher association members voted in favor of the agreement, while only two voted against it. The remainder were not able to vote, she said.
The board adopted the 2020 school budget, under which taxpayers in the district will see a 1.6% increase in the property tax levy to raise $4.5 million, up from the current $4.4 million levy.
FFA instructor Sam Malcolm and member Ava O’Connor discussed a proposed garden project for students. O’Connor listed the benefits of the garden, including life skills, healthy food choices and food preservation education. The garden plots, perhaps 10-by-10 feet, would be offered to students in all grade levels.
Malcolm suggested various sites for the proposed garden plots — near the soccer field and between the practice football field and driveway, among others. He noted the soil might be better farther from the school, but access to water would be more difficult.
Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith said he has joined Malcolm in looking over possible sites for two summers.
“I think it’s do-able,” Smith said of the project.
Malcolm said the only capital needs would be a yard barn and a rototiller, costing less than $1,000. He is working with the Head Start program on grants to help fund the project.
Four students from the school’s Railway Cafe shared a video about the coffee shop, which now offers healthy food choices in addition to 40 drink options.
The cafe offers management training and business experience for students, peer tutoring opportunities and interaction with other classes.
Student Kathleen Suelzer produced the video in the high school studio.
Last year, the cafe was able to give away 16 scholarships to graduates, with 40% of sales going back to scholarships from the $55,000 in gross profits. The students prepared slushie drinks for those in the audience to enjoy at Monday’s meeting.
Also Monday, Julie Williams thanked the school board for allowing a group of students to take a two-week trip to Japan last summer, and she shared that another group from Japan will be coming this year. Students shared highlights of the trip last summer, while others who did not go last year told about hosting students the prior year. The program includes students from Warsaw and Carroll high schools.
J.E. Ober Elementary School Principal Kristi Surfus reported parent-teacher conferences will be next week and that 25 fifth-grade students have artwork on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Garrett was the first school selected in the museum’s program, Surfus said.
Garrett Public Library Director Nick Stephan said he was excited to partner with the high school reading programs and that the FFA class will be taking over a flower and vegetable garden at the library site.
Also Monday, the board approved:
• invoicing of G-K-B Head Start;
• disposal of worthless personal property and sale or transfer of school personal property;
• buyback pricing for technology equipment from Elite Mobile;
• a memorandum of understanding with Questa Education Foundation;
• an articulation agreement in conjunction with the Career Development program;
• fundraisers for the sophomore class and Tree Hugger groups; and
• cConsultant services with Stephanie Rhoades.
The board approved the hiring of Ashley Robertson as elementary instructional assistant; Lindsay Wallace and Heather Groves as Head Start teacher aids; Kelley Wible as Head Start co-lead assistant; Anna Marie Ensley as Head Start family education specialist; and Ryanne Arambula as Head Start ICE student;
The board also approved high school coaches including Julie DePew as head softball coach and Clay Evans as junior varsity boys basketball coach; and middle school coaches Tim Kidder for eighth-grade basketball, and Dean Weimer and Ryan Gater as sixth-grade basketball coaches.
