Police make arrests
Amanda Kidd, 23, of the 3500 block of North C.R. 1025W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. July 14 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
James Barn, 35, of the 100 block of Raleigh Court, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. July 14 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Khristopher Moore, 41, of the 8900 block of West S.R. 4, Hudson, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. July 14 by Ashley-Hudson Police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Caleb Hurley, 28, of the 400 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 5:11 a.m. July 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for probation violation hearing.
Tyler Schlaack, 39, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. July 16 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Netasha Chastain, 39, of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. July 16 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Aubrey McClintock, 32, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. July 16 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended or revoked, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Aimee Conley, 43, of the 5100 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. July 17 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Andrew Jones, 43, of the 9600 block of North C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. July 17 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Charles Harrison, 40, of the 7200 block of C.R. 59, Spencerville, was arrested July 17 at 8:45 p.m. July 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia,, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Alspaugh, 38, of the 5100 block of North C.R. 250E, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. July 18 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bradley Gulick, 38, of the 1600 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. July 18 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Evan Russell, 20, of the 400 block of South Colony Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. July 18 by Auburn Police on charges of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by minor, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Denzil White, 46, of Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. July 19 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Bontrager, 53, of the 300 block of West Pine Street, Topeka, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. July 19 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
