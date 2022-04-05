Michael King

GARRETT — Michael E. King, 74, of Garrett, died March 28, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Betty McKeever

GARRETT — Betty L. McKeever, 81, of Garrett, died March 29, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Kim Sebert

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kim Alan Sebert, 69, of Dunmore, Pennsylvania and born in Garrett, died March 17, 2022.

Services took place March 21 in Dunmore.

Sandra Uehlein

GARRETT — Sandra A. “Sandy” Uehlein, 69, of Garrett, died March 25, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Hobart Hinkson Jr.

AVILLA — Hobart E. Hinkson Jr., 61, of Avilla, died March 29, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Col. Edward Aschliman

PINEHURST, N.C. — Col. Edward Aschliman, U.S. Army (Ret.), 86, of Pinehurst, North Carolina and born in Auburn, died March 23, 2022.

Boles Funeral Home, Pinehurst, is handling arrangements.

Douglas Bishop

AUBURN — Douglas E. Bishop, 49, of Auburn, died March 24, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Larry Boger

AUBURN — Larry D. Boger, 78, of Auburn, died March 24, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.

Marilyn Joseph

AUBURN — Marilyn J. Joseph, 83, of Auburn, died April 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Franklin Jordan

AUBURN — Franklin D “Toad” Jordan, 89, of Auburn, died March 29, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Clyde Warstler

AUBURN — Clyde Allen Warstler, 86, of Auburn, died March 24, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Patricia Gordon

BUTLER — Patricia C. Gordon, 61, of Butler, died April 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Diane Phelps

ST. JOE — Diane J. Phelps, 66, of St. Joe, died March 28, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Della Gill

KENDALLVILLE — Della Mae Gill, 74, of Kendallville, died March 29, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Craig Meyer

KENDALLVILLE — Craig Lynn Meyer, 48, of Kendallville, died March 31, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Donathon Mosley

KENDALLVILLE — Donathon “Dun” Mosley, 52, of Kendallville, died March 30, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Janice Richardson

KENDALLVILLE — Janice M. Richardson, 73, of Kendallville, died March 26, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Donna Root

KENDALLVILLE — Donna J. Root, 85, of Kendallville, died March 26, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Gary Sage

KENDALLVILLE — Gary Allan Sage, 52, of Kendallville, died March 21, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.