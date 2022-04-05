Michael King
GARRETT — Michael E. King, 74, of Garrett, died March 28, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Betty McKeever
GARRETT — Betty L. McKeever, 81, of Garrett, died March 29, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Kim Sebert
DUNMORE, Pa. — Kim Alan Sebert, 69, of Dunmore, Pennsylvania and born in Garrett, died March 17, 2022.
Services took place March 21 in Dunmore.
Sandra Uehlein
GARRETT — Sandra A. “Sandy” Uehlein, 69, of Garrett, died March 25, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Hobart Hinkson Jr.
AVILLA — Hobart E. Hinkson Jr., 61, of Avilla, died March 29, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Col. Edward Aschliman
PINEHURST, N.C. — Col. Edward Aschliman, U.S. Army (Ret.), 86, of Pinehurst, North Carolina and born in Auburn, died March 23, 2022.
Boles Funeral Home, Pinehurst, is handling arrangements.
Douglas Bishop
AUBURN — Douglas E. Bishop, 49, of Auburn, died March 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Larry Boger
AUBURN — Larry D. Boger, 78, of Auburn, died March 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
Marilyn Joseph
AUBURN — Marilyn J. Joseph, 83, of Auburn, died April 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Franklin Jordan
AUBURN — Franklin D “Toad” Jordan, 89, of Auburn, died March 29, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Clyde Warstler
AUBURN — Clyde Allen Warstler, 86, of Auburn, died March 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Patricia Gordon
BUTLER — Patricia C. Gordon, 61, of Butler, died April 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Diane Phelps
ST. JOE — Diane J. Phelps, 66, of St. Joe, died March 28, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Della Gill
KENDALLVILLE — Della Mae Gill, 74, of Kendallville, died March 29, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Craig Meyer
KENDALLVILLE — Craig Lynn Meyer, 48, of Kendallville, died March 31, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Donathon Mosley
KENDALLVILLE — Donathon “Dun” Mosley, 52, of Kendallville, died March 30, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Janice Richardson
KENDALLVILLE — Janice M. Richardson, 73, of Kendallville, died March 26, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Donna Root
KENDALLVILLE — Donna J. Root, 85, of Kendallville, died March 26, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Gary Sage
KENDALLVILLE — Gary Allan Sage, 52, of Kendallville, died March 21, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
