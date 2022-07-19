GARRETT — Unlike last year’s soggy outing, 32 teams representing Garrett graduates from the 1940s to the 2020s had a perfect day Friday for the Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Alumni Golf Outing at the Garrett Country Club.
Standout Railroader golfers Ethan Follett (2016) Kiann McDonald (2017), Noah Sattison (2017), and Levi Follett (2020) finished two strokes better than last year, placing first in the championship flight at 59.
That mirrors last year’s first place score carded by Heath Peters and his Class of 2001 teammates Mike Chester, Bobby York and Ricky Frost.
This year, second place went to the Class of 1966 team of Bill Yoder, Steve Mansfield, and Dennis Worden and Randy Rupp at 61. They also were one of three teams sharing the skins game.
At 97, Herb Kleeman (1942) and sons Tom Kleeman (1974), Mike Kleeman (1976) and Pat Kleeman (1977) finished at 61 for fifth place in the championship flight, three strokes less than last year when they also placed fifth.
Also scoring 61s were 1988 classmates Dan Weimer, Todd Sattison, Bryan Vogel and Clay Beber; and the team of Kyle Branscum, Hulen Branscum, Bob Petcoff and Andy Petcoff.
Butch Beber, Jerry Chisholm, Dale Pfeiffer and Scott Pfeiffer scored 63, followed by Chad Harshman, Ty Maggart, Tim Lemper and Rob Bell who finished at 64, the same as last year.
Also at 64 were the teams of Ed Kelham, George Hathaway, Bill Cory and Adam Kelham; Dylan VandeZande, Austin Johnson, Nick Stafford and Mason Wichman; and Dan Feagler, Josh Vanderbosch, Wade Vanderbosch and Andrew Johnson.
Beau Schendel, Tony Lewis, Meech Lopez and Vinny Filluzzi finished at 65 and won a portion of the skins game. Also at 65 were the teams of Chris Colby, Karsten Cooper, Jake LaTurner and Noah Follett; Steve Bowman, Tim Vogel, Kip Maggert and Greg Velpel; Travis Gaar, Stevie Kelham, Matt Freeze and Barron Thomas; and Mark Feagler, Shawn Koble, Jed Feagler and Greg Heal.
Wayne Bartels, Paul Ridenour, Max Teders and Bob Novy finished at 67 in the first flight, along with Kordell Kessler, Dylan Medley, Logan Weyrick and Jeff Kessler; and Todd Steward, Jon Langfeldt, Alan Woehnker and Chris Osterhout.
To date, the record for the event is an amazing 53, shot in 2003 by the team of Peters, Travis Hampshire (Class of 1999) Randy Hampshire (1976) and Tom Sturges (1984).
Second Flight
The all-girls team of Mary Kay (Yoder) Weeks, Lisa (Engelhard) Murphy and Dawn (DePew) Comment finished first in the second flight at 67.
Rocky Rowe, Todd Rowe, Rex Wilcoxson and Scott Wilcoxson placed second in the second flight at 68, three strokes fewer than last year. They also won a portion of the skins game.
Tony Foar, Ron Ferguson and Anthony Ferguson also carded a 68.
Two teams shot 69s: Kraig Kelham, Greg Grubb, Brad Johnson and Kim Oster; and Bobby York, Spencer Diederich, Ricky Frost and Mike Chester.
David Shafer, Eric Bickel, Rick Kniesley and Doug Fraze finished 2-under-par at 70, along with Tonya VanDerbosch, Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash and Eric Mossberger.
Alone at 71 was the team of Jason Hopkins, Alan Zeigler, Troy Hopkins and Adam Barger.
Colton Weimer, Brady Cook, Noah Dapp and Ethan Hunt carded a 72, along with Jerry Teders, Jan Fraze, Tim Hippensteel and Gene Teders.
At 74 was the team of Joe Newbauer, Cliff Gunion, Schiler Wertman and Gabe Gunion.
Paul Beber, Joe Mansfield, Ed Beber and Matthew Kurtz finished at 77, followed by Debbie Smurr, Tammy (Bodey) Maggert, Bridget Creager-Putt and Denise (Bush) Schubert at 78.
The team of Randy Miller, Nick Miller, Todd Custer and Don DeGrasse did not finish.
The first golf outing was held in 1984 with four teams on the club's then nine-hole course. Aaron "Sneezy" Smith began organizing the event in 1987 with 13 five-member teams. Once the country club grew to 18 holes, the annual outing had has many as 41 teams participate. Smith was on hand Friday to announce the shotgun start from the deck to commence this year's outing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.