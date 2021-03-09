GARRETT — Garrett leaders had the opportunity to present concerns with the city’s trash hauler at the March 2 City Council meeting.
Craig Lutz, municipal services manager for Republic Services, began by sharing his company’s increased safety and continuity efforts to provide disposal services to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republic Services provides small and large commercial containers for businesses including bars, restaurants and schools, he explained.
During closures in the past year, that volume dramatically deceased by as much as 20 percent. Residential volumes increased by as much as 30 percent during weeks of sheltering in place, and months of people working from home, eCommerce and at-home deliveries.
Lutz said those increases are expected to remain at a 7-10 percent for the foreseeable future, driving additional costs due to added routes and disposal.
During the meeting, Lutz addressed alley pickup along South Randolph and West King streets, where large equipment cannot maneuver the narrow alleys due to low wires and icy conditions during inclement weather. He proposed a residential cart placement change notice for these areas, affecting 50-75 residences, to begin in April.
Councilman Bobby Diederich empathized with the situation but questioned if this was a known issue when Republic was bidding for the contract.
Lutz responded that certain areas always had been a problem. The steep alley along West King Street caused an axle to drop on a truck, resulting in an expensive repair cost.
Councilman Tom Kleeman noted the steep grade in front of those homes, some with up to a dozen steps up from street level to drag a garbage cart.
While Lutz noted the user-friendly design of the two-wheel carts, Councilman Dave Demske suggested the homeowners would be more inclined to carry bags of trash down to their carts that would stay by the curb.
With the city ready to invite bids on a new contract in the coming months, Lutz noted any potential contractor will be made aware of troublesome areas.
Lutz said the problem is not just with Republic Services but with the industry in general.
Curb pickup with a side-arm vehicle has reduced costs for haulers, as only the driver is on the truck, and efficiency has nearly doubled, with the ability to service up to 900 or more residents per day.
Diederich said he understood the efforts made by Republic to be more productive while keeping the cost down for residents.
Lutz said since pickup is only once a week, a corral-type effort could be made along a couple blocks of South Randolph Street to place trash bins between cars and not affect parking or cause unsightly rows of garbage carts in the street.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said he will review the current ordinance before any changes are made to curbside pickup.
In other business, Kleeman thanked information technology specialist Rick Vie for handling the city’s Zoom meetings over the past three months. The March 2 meeting was the first live meeting since City Hall closed. Garrett City Hall reopened March 1.
