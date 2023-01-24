GARRETT — Garrett senior Bailey Kelham has been nominated for the McDonald’s All American Games.
Kelham is one of 722 of the nation’s elite boys and girls high school basketball players to have been nominated.
Players are nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games selection committee based on criteria of athletic achievement, scholastic achievement and behavior.
The top 24 girls and top 24 boys will be revealed at 3 p.m. today, Jan. 24, on NBA Today on ESPN and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.
The 2023 McDonald’s All American Games will take place Tuesday, March 28 at the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets.
Past McDonald’s All Americans include Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more of your favorite hoopers.
The 2023 McDonald’s All American Games and Powerade Jam Fest will be available beginning today at mcdaag.com.
The Jam Fest will air at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 on ESPN2. The All American Girls Game tips off at 6:30 p.m March 28 on ESPN2, with the boys game at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
