FORT WAYNE — Volleyball season ended for Garrett in Saturday’s semi-final round at the Class 3A Bishop Dwenger Sectional Saturday.
The Railroaders (29-4) drew the tough assignment of Bishop Dwenger, losing in three sets, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11.
The Saints entered Saturday's play at 27-2, ranked third in the final Class 3A Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association and 24th in all classes.
“They’re a really solid team and they played a great match,” Garrett coach Lydia Gard said afterwards.
The Railroaders have nothing to hang their heads about, posting back-to-back 29-win seasons, best of any Garrett sports team.
“We’re proud of that,” Gard said. “We had a lot of career milestones this year. Emma Hirchak got 1,000 assists and 1,000 kills. Logan Smith got 1,000 digs to add to the 1,000 she had last year. She set three school records for career numbers digs, assists and kills.
“We’ve just had some tremendous moments this season,” the Garrett coach said. “I reminded the girls that all but one team in each class ends their season with a loss. We need to keep in mind all of the hard work and all of the highs we had this season, and really be proud of what we accomplished this season.”
On Oct 1, Gard recorded her 100th win as Garrett coach.
Saturday, Smith led Garrett with nine kills. Hirchak had five and Morgan Ostrowski picked up four.
Taylor Gerke picked up 11 assists and Smith had seven. Hirchak served two aces and Ostrowski had two digs.
Entering morning play, Dwenger had lost just eight sets all season. The Saints’ losses have been to IHSVA overall No. 4 New Castle in five sets on Sept. 19 and in two sets to IHSVA overall No. 6 LaPorte Sept. 26. The Saints own victories this season over Class 3A No. 1 Bellmont (No. 17 overall) and to McCutcheon (4A, No. 16 overall).
Junior Eva Hudson recorded 20 kills and junior Kristin Bobay added nine to power Bishop Dwenger.
Senior Maria Reecer and junior Emma Lyons served two aces each. Lyons added 20 digs. Senior Olivia Tellez had 33 assists.
Hudson picked up four kills as Dwenger raced to an 18-9 lead. Reecer served an ace before the Saints closed out the first set.
Garrett hit two spikes out of play, Dwenger’s Lexi Zimmerman put down four kills, senior Olivia Clark had a block and Bobay added a block for a 14-5 lead in the second set.
The Railroaders showed some spunk, however, as Smith got two kills. Hirchak served an ace and got two kills of her own, but a Garrett serve into the net ended the second set at 25-15.
Bobay put down two kills. Hudson served an ace and delivered a blistering kill from the back row for an 11-4 lead in the third set.
Lyons and Zimmerman had aces as the lead reached 19-7. Garrett got a kill from Kinleigh Smith and a block from Ostrowski, but Bishop Dwenger wasn’t about to let up. Bobay spiked two more points and Tellez ended the match with an ace.
