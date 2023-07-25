VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., has announced this meeting:
There will be a VFW meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive at the American Legion from 1-6 p.m. today, July 25.
The legion will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
The 23rd annual scholarship golf outing will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 30 at Garrett Country Club.
The legion will serve a baked steak dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. American Idol karaoke will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The Quiet Knight car show will take place Saturday, Aug. 5. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The show is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sons of the American Legion will be cooking on the deck.
Fraternal Order |of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced this meeting:
The Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.