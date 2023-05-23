GARRETT — Garrett’s softball team closed out a busy final week of the regular season with two victories in six games.
The Railroaders (7-14) will face Concordia at 5:30 p.m. today, May 23, in the Class 3A sectional at Angola.
Leo and Bishop Dwenger opened sectional play Monday. That winner faces Woodlan at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tonight’s second game pits Angola against Heritage, with the Garrett-Concordia winner facing the Angola-Heritage winner at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett lost to Central Noble 9-5 in eight innings in a May 15 contest, but rebounded with a 17-7 win over Lakewood Park the following night.
On Wednesday, Prairie Heights shut out Garrett 4-0. At Lakeland Thursday, the Railroaders were defeated 13-9.
The Railroaders ended the regular season by splitting a doubleheader with Snider. Garrett won the first game 10-0 but lost the second game 12-4.
Central Noble 9, Garrett 5
The teams were tied 5-5 through six innings. Central Noble scored four times in the top of the eighth for the win.
Garrett was held to just three hits for the game — all singles — by Ayla Arambula, Sarah DePew and Laney Miller. Arambula and Miller drove in two runs each for the Railroaders.
Ashlee Vanderbosch struck out six batters while allowing eight hits and three walks. Only two of the nine Cougar runs were earned as Garrett committed five errors.
Garrett 17, Lakewood Park 7
Garrett erupted for 10 runs in the second inning to take control of this non-conference game.
The Railroaders scored at least one run in all but the third inning. Lakewood Park had four runs in the second, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Ayla Arambula had two hits, including a double. Emma LaPato and Adelynn Work had doubles and Kyana Martinez added a triple.
Laney Miller drove in four runs. Work collected three RBIs and Ashlee Vanderbosch drove in two.
Martinez pitched four innings of relief to get the win. She allowed three hits while walking seven and striking out four. All four runs she allowed were unearned. Vanderbosch started, pitching into the second inning. She allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two.
Prairie Heights 4, Garrett 0
The visiting Panthers scored once in the second and three times in the fourth.
Prairie Heights pitcher Trinity Pratt and Sarah Park combined on a no-hitter. Pratt pitched the first four innings, walking one while striking out three. Park pitched the final three innings, walking five while fanning seven.
Lakeland 13, Garrett 9
Host Lakeland led 8-0 after three innings. Garrett scored twice in its half of the fourth but the Lakers responded with four.
The Railroaders scored five times in the fifth and two in the seventh. Lakeland had a single run in the sixth.
Ayla Arambula and Ashlee Vanderbosch had two hits each for Garrett.
Kyana Martinez drove in three runs and Adelynn Work knocked in two.
Vanderbosch was touched for 11 hits and 12 runs, but only two were earned as Garrett made five errors. She walked four and struck out one. Martinez pitched two innings, giving up one hit and an unearned run.
Garrett 10-4, Snider 0-12
Host Garrett scored at least one run in all but the second inning, topping Snider 10-0 in six innings in the first game.
Snider led 8-2 after four innings and added four runs in the sixth. Garrett scored twice in the fifth.
In the first game, Sarah DePew, Kyana Martinez, Laney Miller and Stella Mix had two hits each for the Railroaders. Mix and Emma LaPato had doubles. DePew and Martinez had one triple each.
Martinez drove in three runs and Miller knocked in two.
Ashlee Vanderbosch held the Panthers to just two hits through five innings. She walked two and struck out three. Martinez gave up one hit in an inning of relief.
In the second game, Adelynn Work had two hits for Garrett.
Vanderbosch pitched three innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out two. Martinez pitched four innings, giving up four hits, six runs and six walks while striking out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.