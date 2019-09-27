AUBURN — The annual Old Settlers Day program drew more than 250 people to Fellowship Hall at the Auburn First United Methodist Church Wednesday. Smith Farms Manor of Auburn and Miller’s Merry Manor of Garrett sponsored the event.
Smith Farms Manor prepared a ham-and-bean meal for the DeKalb County residents and guests who gathered for the event.
Emcee Kent Johnson shared facts about the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, begun 88 years ago, and polled guests about where they went to school, with Waterloo, Hamilton, Ashley, Garrett and Auburn all represented. Johnson led the group in singing patriotic songs and a polka ”dance” to “Roll Out the Barrel.”
Miss DeKalb County 2019 Caitlin Taylor, crowned Monday night, and Miss DeKalb County first runner-up Kennedy Sattison presented awards to the oldest man, oldest woman, the couple married the longest, and those with the most children and most grandchildren. An award also was given to the person who has resided in DeKalb County the longest. Recipients had to be born and raised in DeKalb County and had to subtract any years of college or military service outside DeKalb County from their totald.
June Deihl of Butler, formerly of Waterloo, repeated as DeKalb County’s oldest lady at the age of 102. She resides at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler. She also won the prize for longest DeKalb County resident, for which she was presented a colorful quilt.
A three-way tie for the eldest man — all age 90 — was broken when Harold Curie of Auburn prevailed due to his birthday in January. Bob Slentz and Chuck Hall were the runners-up.
Curie lived in St. Joe and Concord for 87 years, until he moved to Smith Farm Manor in Auburn. He formerly worked for the DeKalb County Co-op, where he drove a gas truck. He is the father of two children. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict, he went on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., last year.
Bob and Ann (Bauman) Slentz of Butler won the longest-married couple award, having been married 68 years. They were married July 29, 195, in the Grabill Missionary Church. Both graduated from Leo High School, with Robert three years older.
The Slentzes met while roller skating at the Silver Moon rink near Waterloo when she was a junior in high school.
“I just met her over one night,” he said Wednesday.
“I didn’t know him at all,” she answered.
“I asked her if I could take her home that night — first night I met her. She says, ‘no way,’” he said.
“He wanted me to go out and see his brand-new car (a Chevy two-door) he got that day. I wouldn’t even go out and look at his car. It was a two-tone, the top was lighter than the bottom,” she recalled.
Not to be discouraged, Bob discovered she lived near a relative and went to her door.
“I opened the door, and I don’t think I let him in,” she said with a laugh.
“Not a very good start,” he said. “I got to thinking, maybe I better give up, but aawwh, I’m not giving up.”
After a couple more visits, they went somewhere together and dated until she graduated from high school a couple years later.
Bob recalls bringing a deck of cards to Ann’s family home to teach her two younger brothers to play euchre. Her disapproving mother said either Bob or the cards had to go out the door, as card-playing other than Rook was not allowed at their home.
The couple traveled for their honeymoon to Niagara Falls, a popular site for newlyweds at the time.
Later, Bob and Ann enjoyed square dancing — another formerly forbidden activity — and took lessons at the Skirts and Shirts Square Dancing club. They had two or three sets of matching colorful costumes, some of which Ann sewed herself.
Bob began hauling milk with his dad and farming.He also worked for an implement company in Butler during the winters. The family ran Slentz Brothers Trucking for a number of years.
The couple have lived in Butler from the time they were married. They have three children, Mike Slentz of Butler, Denise Meal of Cicero and Denise Shepherd, also of Butler, and 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“It just takes a lot of give-and-take,” she said of their years together.
The award for most children went to Christopher and Dorothy McPherson of Auburn with a total of 10. They also won the award last year. Helen Whitman, 99, of Auburn, had the most grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numbering 121.
Door prizes were given out through a raffle.
The group concluded the day by singing along with Johnson to “My Country Tis of Thee” and “Mack the Knife.”
A group of singers from the new Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater of Auburn outreach chorus performed special musical and dramatic selections at the outset of the program.
