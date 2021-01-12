Tuesday, Jan. 12
6:30 p.m. — Garrett Public Library board of directors, Capitol Room, 107 W. Houston St.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles Auxiliary No. 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
Thursday, Jan. 14
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, Jan. 18
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Garrett City Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
6 p.m. — American Legion executive board meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
7 p.m. — American Legion general meeting, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Plan commission,
BZA meetings canceled
GARRETT — Garrett Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings have been canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
With the closing of Garrett City Hall, a zoning compliance permit request form soon will be available the city’s website. A MuniciPay dedicated just for permits also will be available for people to pay associated fees.
