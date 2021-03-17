GARRETT — Garrett ranks as the 7th-safest city in Indiana in a new report, city Planner Milton Otero reported Tuesday to the Board of Public Works and Safety.
Advisor Smith Solutions used FBI Uniform Crime reporting data to rank 116 cities in Indiana, including 17 large cities with more than 50,000 residents, 46 mid-size cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 and 53 small cities like Garrett with fewer than 10,000 residents.
City officials congratulated Police Chief Roland McPherson for the honor.
Otero told board members he is still awaiting a final review from the Indiana Department of Transportation on 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings matching grants. He also reported March 23 sessions of the Garrett Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals have been canceled. A special meeting of the Plan Commission will be Tuesday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss phase 2 of Heritage Estates and a public hearing on table 1 permitted use changes.
Starting March 31 at 7 p.m., 811 locates will upgrade their ticketing locates to Exactix. This new platform upgrade will create more accurate ticketing while maintaining a high level of safety for all users, Otero said.
Garrett’s Planning Department is asking residents to leave phone messages at 357-4154 with any questions regarding permits. Any construction being done without the authorized zoning permits will be subject to fines by both the city and county, according to Otero.
Contractor bids for this year’s 50/50 Sidewalk Replacement program will be published this month for the Board of Works to review at its April meeting.
McPherson reported his department received 135 calls for service between March 1-14, including 50 traffic warnings, 19 traffic tickets and five city ordinance calls.
His report showed 18 total arrests during the period, of which 14 were nonresidents of Garrett and four were residents. Of those arrests, eight were for traffic violations, three warrants, three for multiple types of drugs, two for marijuana and one each for methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Officers recorded 89 security checks during the two-week period
Information technology specialist Rick Vie told board members he is working out kinks for the city’s backup server system. He also submitted quotes for two options from Auburn Essential Services to increase internet speed to help more quickly move documents such as police department reports. The measure was tabled until City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff has the opportunity to review the original agreement with Auburn to be sure any changes fall in line with the contract. Vie also is working to move the main internet connection back from the police station to City Hall.
Wastewater plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser said the plant is running well and that 140,000 gallons of sludge were sent to Auburn for treatment in the last two weeks. He was given permission to install equipment to provide computer-generated data about the lift station at Group Dekko along S.R. 8 at a cost of about $4,000. Plans include hiring an electrician to install the equipment.
Water utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman said Weller Electric is completing electrical upgrades at the water barn and noted the first valve insertion of new equipment will be at Eastside Park next week and later that day at Peters and King streets, starting about 8 a.m.
The board voted in favor of purchasing about $26,000 in materials from Tonka Filter for the city’s water softener system.
Kleeman said the street planer has been delivered from Bobcat of Fort Wayne, and Pulver Paving will be starting up plants in mid-April to begin patch work on city streets.
He expressed concern about the Second Avenue loop from Guilford to Hamsher streets, with plans to add a 6-inch main to ensure good quality water and water pressure to that area. The project will be done in-house, Kleeman said. The rough cost of the project is estimated at about $50,000, according to City Engineer Aaron Ott.
Work has begun to plumb the restrooms in city parks and the bathhouse at the pool, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. The ice rink has been taken down, and workers will begin to drain the pool in the next week or two. Expression swings will be going up, and park benches will be coming back to the downtown area in the near future.
Brush pickup will begin in April, and plans are to replant landscape beds in Heritage Park and in front of the stage at Eastside Park.
A citywide spring cleanup is planned May 8 at the street barn on East Quincy Street, Mossberger said.
Last week, he submitted a state of Indiana road salt bid for 2021-2022 for the purchase of 350 tons of salt. March 8 was the initial start date to calculate demand for the state to permit letting the bid for next season’s contract.
Mossberger said his department’s new dump truck is “coming along nicely” and is currently at WA Jones with an aim for delivery soon.
Mossberger said he received an email from a company offering an on-line training for mosquito certification. Both he and Paul Zecca will attend the virtual sessions.
He is still awaiting quotes from Pulver Paving regarding repair of alleys in town.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members to expect change orders on a new derrick truck that will go in production in July.
VanDerbosch brought up an agreement by the board to waive connection fees for AES customers last spring, but no signed contract can be found.
The measure provided Garrett internet subscribers would no longer be charged monthly connection fees following action by the Board of Works at its April 7, 2020 meeting. In March 2014, the City of Garrett entered into a service agreement with Auburn Essential Services to provide high-speed internet service to local subscribers.
Connection fees approved in 2014 provided residential subscribers a $15 per month fee for up to 60 months; small business subscribers a monthly fee of $75 and enterprise subscribers a $150 per month fee. These monthly charges then were reduced by two-thirds following the initial 60 months under the contract, to $5, $25 and $50, respectively.
At the April 7, 2020 meeting of the Board of Works, Rod Sibery of Spectrum Engineering told the board that through tax incremental funding, the cost of infrastructure fees has been recovered, and he recommended the monthly charges be removed. The board gave its unanimous approval to the change.
VanDerbosch also reported an $800 controller was purchased to move the time forward on a clock in front of City Hall and a new light is begin installed on Houston Street near the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center.
Fire chief Chad Werkheiser told the board three new members are progressing well in training in Auburn and that his department will do an annual cleaning of the downtown area on Wednesday, May 12 during training time in the evening.
Work on the S.R. 8 and C.R. 19 sewer extension has resumed following efforts to relieve excess ground water in the area. Plans are to complete the north side of the road soon and move to the south side, according to Ott.
Preparation to build a slip line to provide water to the north side of the CSX Railroad tracks is expected to begin by the end of the month with the main operation to begin after Easter.
Mayor Todd Fiandt expressed concern regarding water pressure to homes in the first and second phases of Heritage Estates on the south edge of town. Residents in the first phase have found low water pressure, especially when trying to water newly-planted lawns in about a dozen homes.
Although the models exceed the minimum water pressure, Kleeman said that is not a high threshold and might not meet customer expectations.
Otts said although the water pressure might meet state code, it might not satisfy what a resident expects in a shower.
Brinkerhoff recalled when the modeling was done, another water tower was suggested for the area. Ott said he thought the loop would take care of the problem.
Kleeman said he will move forward with flow and pressure tests to determine how calculations are working out.
Fiandt said to “keep an eye on it.”
Board member Dave Demske, speaking for many, thanked everyone involved in the City of Garrett who do a lot of things, but often only hear only complaints and don’t get enough praise.
“You guys are one reason this is a team. We’ve got a good thing going and just keep up the good work.”
