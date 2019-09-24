Garrett High School
Girls Golf
Garrett tunes
up for sectional
HOWE — Garrett was third in a match with Prairie Heights and Fremont Tuesday, shooting 223 at Cedar Lake.
The Panthers won with 210, and the Eagles were second with 213. Fremont freshman Kenadee Porath was medalist with 48.
Sarah Cooper led the Railroaders with 50. Garrett also had 55 from Abby Weaver, 59s from Courtney Barse and Jess Culbertson and 61 from Madi Flaugh.
Garrett nips Northrop
GARRETT — Garrett edged Northrop 226-227 in a dual match Wednesday.
Sarah Cooper led the Railroaders with a 44 to earn medalist honors.
Other Garrett scores were Abby Weaver 54, Madison Flaugh 63, Jess Culbertson 65 and Chloe Best 70.
Football
Garrett junior varsity tops Lakers in overtime
GARRETT — The Garrett junior varsity football team overcame two deficits to secure a 26-20 overtime victory Monday over visiting Lakeland.
Garrett (2-2) tallied its second home victory in as many opportunities this season behind three rushing touchdowns from freshman Robert Koskie and another by classmate Derek Overbay.
The Railroaders moved the ball behind the running of sophomores Jesse Badger, Carson Harter, Doug Merriman, Noah Walter and Zack Warfield as well as freshmen Koskie and Cody Bickley.
After Lakeland scored on the final play of regulation to force overtime, the Garrett defense stepped up to dominate the overtime session. Lakeland started with the ball on offense and was stopped on four consecutive plays.
Koskie ran the ball up the middle 3 yards on Garrett’s third play from scrimmage for a touchdown to give the Railroaders a 26-20 win.
Boys Soccer
Garrett boys earn
NECC consolation win
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett defeated Prairie Heights 8-0 in a consolation match of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Thursday.
Zak Klopfenstein had three goals and two assists for the Railroaders, and Creigh Dircksen had two goals and three assists.
Garrett lost 8-1 at West Noble in a first-round match last Tuesday.
Cross Country
Boys first, girls
second in home meet
GARRETT — The Locomotives boys placed first and the girls were second in a home meet Wednesday with Fairfield, Fremont and Hamilton.
Garrett’s Luke Coffman finished first in the boy’s race in 10:49, followed by (2) Gavin Weller, (7) Malachi Malcolm, (9) David Kueber, (10) Holden Bowser, (12) Elijah Chapman (15) Carter Demske, (18) Connor Brown and (19) Aiden Boltz.
In the girls race, Addison Ebert was first in 13:13, followed by (9) Makenna Malcolm, (11) Alivia Stickler, (14) Bailey Hedges, (15) Ayla Gilbert, (16) Molly Martin, (17) Zoa Fitzcharles, (18) Abbey Carlson, (19) Alexis Liechty, (22) Miley Sparkman, (23) Gabby Devers, and (24) Zapphora Burgo.
Coaches praised strong performances by all JV boys and Alexis Leichty, Alivia Stickler, Bailey Hedges and Zoa Fitzcharles.
Soccer
Locomotives
remained unbeaten
GARRETT —The Garrett Middle School Boys soccer team increased their record to 3-0 on Tuesday by beating the Lakeland Lakers 10-4.
The team as a whole played great and controlled the entire game, coaches said.
Garrett was led in scoring by Nate Presswood with six goals, Chase Leech with three goals and Braydon Kennedy with one.
Garrett Middle School
Boys topple Eastside 9-1
BUTLER — The Locomotives traveled to Eastside on Wednesday and won their fourth game of the season 9-1, improving their record to 4-0.
Scoring for Garrett were Chase Leech with five, Braydon Kennedy with two, and Mahlan Dircksen and Easton Ratcliffe with one apiece.
The defense of Colton Jones, Christ Newby, Brayson Heltely and Caleb Riccius allowed only three shots on goal for the whole game.
