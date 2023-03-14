Book fair event at Garrett Preschool
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool in Garrett will be hosting a Paper Pie Learning (formerly Usborne) book fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
The book fair is open to the public at the school located at 1349 S. Randolph St.
Usborne/Paper Pie books and products are unique and the selection varies widely for all ages, from babies to high school age. The company is one of the leading book/education companies in the country. Shoppers will be able to find puzzles, novels, science and sticker books in a wide range of topics including chapter books, fiction and non-fiction as well as other activity books. Cash, credit, and debit cards will be accepted and items taken home at point of purchase. Special orders will also be available at this time and will be sent to your home address.
Those who cannot attend in person can start shopping now online through March 22 at indianabookfairs.com and the click on Shop. Find Zion Lutheran Preschool Book Fair and make selections. Items will be shipped to your home address. For any further information, call the school at 357-4658.
