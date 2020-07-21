Kindergarten registration
takes place this week
GARRETT — Kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year at J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett will take place this week.
Sessions are today, July 21, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the J.E. Ober school office. Parents should bring their children’s birth certificates and immunization records.
St. Martin’s to lead
skin cancer program
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, will host “Skin Smarts: Get the Skinny on Skin Cancer Prevention” during a free program Thursday.
The event will take place from 3:30-7 p.m. with community education booths on the front lawn at the clinic. Topics include the ABCDEs of melanoma, learning how to do self-exams and how to properly use a sunscreen, with free samples of Blue Lizard sunscreen (while supplies last).
There will be goodies for kids and a chance for participating adults to win prizes.
For St. Martin’s Healthcare patients, there will be free skin cancer screening appointments from 4-7:15 p.m. Patients are asked to call the clinic at 357-0077 to schedule an appointment in advance.
Recreation Center
sets schedules
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., announces the return of several classes.
Fitness classes, which have been held exclusively outdoors and online, have returned to the facility.
Aquatic fitness classes and Silver Sneakers classes have resumed.
Swim lessons have resumed.
Expanded pool hours will be available, with periodic cleaning breaks.
All people entering the building over age 12 will be required to wear a mask or facial covering in the foyer, lobby, restrooms, locker rooms, hallways and hospitality room.
All areas will have posted limited capacity.
Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
For more information, contact the JAM Center at 357-1917, ext. 0.
St. Martin’s gives
care updates
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., has changed its model of care to permanently include tele-med and audio services, resulting in less disruption for patients.
Limited face-to-face visits are available, with priority for patients with hypertension and diabetes. Face-to-face visits with the clinic’s mental health counselor have also resumed.
All visits will be conducted by appointment only so that ample time is taken between appointments for cleaning and disinfecting. Patients are asked to bring and wear masks for their visits.
The clinic is serving patients daily who have lost their jobs and insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dental clinic is able to provide X-rays and antibiotics for infections. Full dental services will resume in the fall when volunteer dentists return.
Legion announces
weekly activities
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
An all-you-can-eat fish fry will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. Kessler Kountry will entertain from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The 20th annual American Legion Golf Outing will take place Sunday, July 26 at the Garrett Country Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The American Red Cross bloodmobile will visit from 1-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
General Electric
reunion canceled
FORT WAYNE — The General Electric Quarter Century Club’s annual get-together, normally scheduled for the Saturday after Labor Day, has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus situation.
At this time, it’s anticipated that the 2021 event will take place as usual, said Ellen Durnell, secretary for the club.
Heimach Senior Center
reopens with guidelines
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Senior Center has reopened with guidelines in place, according to executive director Meg Zenk.
All visitors must wear masks. The exercise room, pool tables and SHIIP program are by appointment only. Patrons are asked to call the Heimach Center.
Yoga, tai chi and foot care classes will resume regular schedules.
Seniors visiting the food pantry are asked to first call the Heimach Center from their vehicle.
The Heimach Center can be reached at 925-3311.
Overeaters Anonymous
meetings are online
GARRETT — The Garrett group of Overeaters Anonymous is currently not meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but individuals wishing to participate in virtual meetings may do so online at oa.org.
