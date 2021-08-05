GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works Tuesday considered options for a city-owned building at 109 S. Randolph St.
The two-story brick structure, once used for sleeping rooms, was the site of a February 2019 fire that claimed the lives of two occupants.
Mayor Todd Fiandt offered three possible options for the site. The first is to raze the building and fill the empty lot with a repurposed meeting place such as The Alley in downtown Kendallville. Another choice is to tear down the building and sell the lot for possible new construction. The third is a local individual who shown interest in purchasing the building and rehabilitating it, having had engineering and contractors, as well as an excavating crew, look over the property.
Fiandt read from an inspection report from earlier this year that deemed the property a “public nuisance and safety hazard” due to mold, buckling floors, and damaged trusses and roofing from firefighting efforts. A second report concluded the site meets the definition of a dangerous and unsafe building.
The city now holds the deed for the property as the owners of record are deceased. DeKalb County Commissioners assigned the deed to Garrett in a tax sale earlier this year. Questions regarding any insurance payoff rights from the fire were also brought up by board members.
“Anything could be fixed with enough money,” said City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff, but it would be more than the city wants to spend.
Also Tuesday, the board heard plans to create a pocket park at the former Torco Station site in the 800 block of South Randolph Street. The empty lot has been planted with grass and trees, but is non-buildable due to remediation from the underground gasoline tanks that were removed in January 2018.
The two lots run 50 feet north to south and 85 feet from east to west, so if halved, the site would need to be replatted to accommodate a park and the other half offered for sale. Each lot has been appraised at $5,900, Brinkerhoff said.
The board approved an extension of South Guilford Street for a driveway to a 6-acre, single residential site. Developer Don Harvey came before the board at its July 20 session seeking guidance on the better access point to the proposed building site between Guilford and Fourth Avenue. A potential buyer has shown interest in the site, he said.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported his officers answered 181 calls from July 19 to Aug. 1. Officers issued 22 traffic warnings, 17 traffic tickets and 19 city ordinance calls, and recorded eight property damage accidents and one personal injury accident.
His report showed nine arrests of which six were non-Garrett residents. Arrests included two warrants, one each for traffic and battery charges, two drug arrests and three miscellaneous arrests. Officers made 15 business checks during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr issued 125 city code violations between July 20 and Aug. 2 for various combinations of high grass, weeds, rubbish, vehicles, illegal burning, harborage of vermin, unsafe buildings or structure and disagreeable odor or stench.
Her report showed of the 125 certified letters sent, residents complied with 46 violations, 31 abates were forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance billing, four were forwarded to the Street Department for clean-up and four liens were filed against properties. So far in 2021, 364 abate notices have been served, according to Smurr.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported an outage due to a storm on July 29 resulted in 25 trouble calls due to downed trees and fallen limbs, including one in Eastside Park.
Most of the outages were in Altona, C.R. 7, C.R. 36 and C.R. 54, affecting 126 customers and along C.R. 19, C.R. 40 and C.R. 15, impacting 61 customers, his report showed. Workers replaced three poles damaged in the storm Monday.
Delivery of a new reel trailer that was to be received in June is delayed again due to COVID-related issues. Brooks Brothers of Missouri is currently working on a revised delivery date, VanDerbosch said.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said city workers have been busy cutting and removing multiple trees felled by last week’s storm along with scheduled brush pick up this week. Community Crossing matching grant applications have been submitted, he added.
Mosquito control and mowing continues, along with summer help painting curbs. Sunday is the last day of the season for the community pool. A new Bobcat skid loader is expected by the end of the week through an exchange program.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported the plant is running well and meeting all requirements. The board approved the purchase of a new monitor system for the plant similar to one used at the water treatment plant for $5,000. Last week, 70,000 gallons of sludge were transported to Auburn, he added. A sensor issue in a lift station was reported in the Heritage Estates subdivision and relayed to the contractor for repair.
City Engineer Aaron Ott reported E&B Paving is expected to work on a roadway to the Handshoe property east of Garrett along C.R. 48 later this week. The work will not impact traffic, he added.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said the invoice cloud has been in place for more than a month and is working well, offering residents the ability to view bills online and auto-pay options.
Board member Dave Demske offered praise to the Mayor and the Streets and Parks Department.
“I think the parks are looking outstanding this year,” noting he has formerly been critical of needed upkeep in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.