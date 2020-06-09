Garrett Rotary Club fireworks canceled
GARRETT — The Garrett Rotary Club’s Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled due to financial constraints, the club has announced.
The annual display costs about $6,000. Funds raised last year cover this year’s event.
Funding for the annual show is largely dependent on the Heritage Days pancake breakfast and donations collected at Eastside Park, both of which will not be available this year, according to Rotary Club President Jerry Parker.
Free concert planned
June 19 in Garrett
GARRETT — The City of Garrett is hosting a free outdoor concert at 6 p.m. Friday, June 19 in the parking area downtown next to City Hall.
The event will feature the Davis/Rhoades Band, performing music by Allman Brothers Band; Marshall Tucker; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Neil Young and Bob Seger. Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be observed.
Progressive bike
ride set for June 20
GARRETT — A progressive bike ride through Garrett is planned at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 20, beginning at Eastside Park.
The ride will include stops at several city parks where background information will be shared on each park.
The final stop will be Feick Park where riders can enjoy refreshments.
City equipment will be set up to look at, and people can meet some of the park personnel.
Come enjoy a day with the family for the Father’s Day weekend. The public is welcome.
American Legion opens
Sunday with guidelines
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., will reopen at noon Sunday.
In accordance with Indiana’s Back on Track program, social distancing measures will be in place per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s guidelines.
There will be no drawings or gambling of any kind at the post until further notice.
The legion will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, with James karaoke from 7-10 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous
available online
GARRETT — The Garrett group of Overeaters Anonymous is currently not meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but individuals wishing to participate in virtual meetings may do so online at oa.org.
Garrett cleanup
set for June 27
GARRETT — Garrett’s citywide cleanup will take place from 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Washler Inc. in Garrett Industrial Park.
The city’s drive-thru recycling center is open Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. It is open Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Recreation Center
sets schedules
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., plans to resume several classes in the coming weeks.
Fitness classes, which have been held exclusively outdoors and online, will return to the facility as of June 15.
Aquatic fitness classes and Silver Sneakers classes are slated to resume June 15.
Swim lessons are scheduled to resume after July 4.
Expanded pool hours will be available, with periodic cleaning breaks.
All people entering the building over age 12 will be required to wear a mask or facial covering in the foyer, lobby, restrooms, locker rooms, hallways and hospitality room.
All areas will have posted limited capacity.
Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
For more information, contact the JAM Center at 357-1917, ext. 0.
Garrett Alumni
reunion curtailed
GARRETT — The 37th annual Garrett Alumni Reunion has been curtailed to the annual alumni golf outing on Friday, July 17.
The change has been made due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Questions and concerns may be shared by email at GarrettSchoolsAlumni@gmail.com, online at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.com or on Facebook at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.
Butler High School
reunion canceled
BUTLER — The annual gathering of Butler High School alumni, which was scheduled to take place Sunday, June 28, at the old Butler High School gymnasium, has been canceled and will not take place this year.
Organizers of the event cited concerns with the COVID-19 virus and the age of people expected to attend the reunion.
Heimach Center
reopens June 15
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Senior Center will reopen Monday, June 15.
All visitors must wear masks, according to executive director Meg Zenk.
The exercise room, pool tables and SHIIP program are by appointment only. Patrons are asked to call the Heimach Center.
Yoga, tai chi and foot care classes will resume regular schedules.
Seniors visiting the food pantry are asked to first call the Heimach Center from their vehicle.
The Heimach Center can be reached at 925-3311.
DART runs on
limited basis
AUBURN — DART (DeKalb Area Rural Transit) continues to operate during normal business hours with some expanded services, including:
• pre-scheduled doctor appointments;
• dialysis;
• employment;
• fitness;
• grocery shopping;
• hair and nails;
• medication; and
• restaurants.
Passengers must wear masks. People who believe they are sick or have a fever are encouraged to use another mode of service to ensure that riders and drivers remain protected during this time.
DART will follow any instructions from federal, state or county government and its health department. Directives are subject to change on a day-by-day basis.
GKB scholarship
deadline is June 30
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is seeking applicants for the its annual scholarship.
Applicants must: be an alumnus of Garrett High School, having spent at least four years at Garrett High School; maintain a college grade-point average of 3.4 or above and enrolling in a third or fourth year of college; be of good character, involvement, demonstrated leadership; and have a passion for the Garrett community and schools with a plan to live in the Garrett area and give back.
The application can be found at: foundation.gkb.k12.in.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_57815/File/GKB%20EFB%20College%20Scholarship%20app%20fillable.pdf.
Applications are due Tuesday, June 30 and can be returned to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Central Office or hjoseph@gkb.k12.in.us.
