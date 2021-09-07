Today, Sept. 7
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Adams Central.
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country with Eastside and Westview, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school football with Churubusco.
5 p.m. — Boys middle school soccer at Westview.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball with Westview, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Lakeland.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer with Angola, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at West Noble.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Fairfield, here.
6:15 p.m. — Girls middle school soccer at Westview.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf with Fremont, here.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with East Noble, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country, NECC Super Dual at Lakeland.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Girls middle school soccer with West Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at Angola.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at FW Wayne.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with West Noble, here.
Friday
7 p.m. — Varsity football at Lakeland.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Varsity girls soccer at FW South Side.
9 a.m. — Middle school cross country at Bruin Invitational, FW Northrop.
9:30 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country at Bruin Invitational, FW Northrop.
1 p.m. — Varsity girls golf, NECC meet at Zollner Golf Course, Angola.
Monday, Sept. 13
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball with Eastside, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Angola.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with Lakeland, here.
6 p.m. — Reserve football with Lakeland, here.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Fremont with Fairfield and Hamilton.
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Lakeland.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Lakeland, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with West Noble, here.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with DeKalb, here.
