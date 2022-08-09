Today, Aug. 9
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Norwell.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at East Noble with FW Northrop.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at Norwell.
6 p.m. — Volleyball scrimmage with Eastside, here.
7 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Norwell.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at FW Snider with New Haven.
Friday
7 p.m. — Varsity football scrimmage at Columbia City.
Saturday
8:30 a.m. — Varsity girls golf at FW Concordia Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country at Norwell.
Monday, Aug. 15
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Prairie Heights.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with Whitko, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at East Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country at DeKalb Invitational.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Prairie Heights.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
5 p.m. — Varsity girls golf with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Central Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school football scrimmage with Fremont, here.
Thursday, Aug. 18
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at Columbia City.
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Central Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer with Lakeland, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Churubusco, here.
Friday, Aug. 19
7 p.m. — Varsity football with Adams Central, here.
