LAGRANGE — As expected, it went down to the wire between Prairie Heights and Garrett to decide the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Saturday at Lakeland High School.
“Prairie Heights wrestled better than us,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “We wrestled well, but they got more bonus points and won every swing match.”
The Panthers finished with 275 points to 269 for the Railroaders.
With 10 freshmen on the roster and eight of them starting, Angola was third with 172 points. The Hornets were led by three conference champions: undefeated Brandon Villafuerte at 285, Isaiah McCue at 126 and Kameron Straw at 106.
Fremont eked past the host Lakers for fourth, 155.5-151.5.
Garrett led the Panthers 239.5-238 heading into the finals. Each team had 13 wrestlers in place matches.
Prairie Heights was 9-4 in the finals, with five wins by pin, two by major decisions and two by decisions. The Railroaders were 7-6 in the finals, with three victories by decisions, two pins, a technical fall victory and one by injury default.
The Panthers took the lead with head-to-head major decision wins over Garrett wrestlers in the third-place matches from James Kresse at 106 and Reed Shaffer at 113.
The Railroaders regained the lead through the middle weights.
Jadyn Gilbert (138), Chase Leech (152) and Jesse Badger (170) won their weight classes. Kaidin Colburn won a 4-1 decision over Churubusco’s Bentley Kilgore to place third at 160.
“Jadyn just came back from injury and he had two matches that went the distance. He needed that,” Kraus said. “Chase is pushing the pace and keeps getting better.”
The 160-pound class was where things turned in Heights’ favor. Senior Luke Severe pinned Central Noble’s Ashton Smith in 3:30 for the 160 championship. Smith beat No. 1 seed Kilgore 11-9 in the semifinals to reach the final.
In the final six weight classes, the Panthers won five of those matches by pin and did not place at 195. The Railroaders did not place at 285 and were 3-2 with two decision victories and a win by injury default.
The Panthers’ Hunter Allen gained a third-period pin in the 220-pound final. That was just after West Noble’s Chastin Lang pinned Garrett’s Sam Ross for third place late in the second period.
The Railroaders could just watch Panther heavyweight Bailey Robison pin West Noble’s Mike LeCount in 1:43 in the consolation final to clinch the title.
Prairie Heights had three champions in Allen, Severe and freshman Brock Hagewood at 132.
Hagewood overcame a bloody nose and leg cramp in the first period on his 15th birthday to beat Eastside’s Briar Munsey 10-7 in the 132-pound final with a takedown and a near-fall late in the third period.
Hayden Brady also won a conference title for Garrett at 120. Fremont’s Essiah Kamer got the first takedown, but Brady got the pin late in the first period.
“That was one of the strongest kids Hayden has faced all season,” Kraus said of Kamer. “He (Brady) got in a little bit of trouble, but he rebounded.”
For Garrett, Brayden Baker (145), Colburn (145) and Jack O’Connor (195) finished third. Kameron Baker (106), Hayden Williams (132) and Ross (220) finished fourth. Tanner McMain (126) was sixth.
Garrett, Eastside and Churubusco will wrestle in the Carroll Sectional this Saturday. The rest of the area teams in the NECC will continue their postseason in the West Noble Sectional.
2022 Northeast Corner Conference Meet
Team Scores
1. Prairie Heights 275 points, 2. Garrett 269, 3. Angola 172, 4. Fremont 155.5, 5. Lakeland 151.5, 6. Central Noble 111, 7. Churubusco 108, 8. West Noble 103.5, 9. Fairfield 97, 10. Eastside 94, 11. Westview 45.
Championship match results
106 — Straw (A) dec. L. Snyder (ES) 11-4. 113 — Senn (FF) major dec. Kohlheim (Wv) 18-8. 120 — Brady (GR) pinned Kamer (FR), 1:48. 126 — McCue (A) pinned Schlabach (LL), 1:57. 132 — Brock Hagewood (PH) dec. Munsey (ES) 10-7. 138 — Gilbert (GR) dec. G. Miller (LL) 8-4. 145 — B.Miller (LL) pinned S.Levitz (PH), 1:32. 152 — Leech (GR) technical fall Lounsbury (PH) 21-6, 4:39. 160 — Severe (PH) pinned Ash.Smith (CN), 3:30. 170 — Badger (GR) dec. Skinner (CN) 10-4. 182 — Oliver (Ch) dec. L.Gibson (GR) 9-2. 195 — Behm (FR) dec. I.Clay (CN) 5-3. 220 — H. Allen (PH) pinned Maran (FF), 4:16. 285 — Villafuerte (A) def. Wills (FR), injury default, 2:33.
Third-place match results
106 — Kresse (PH) major dec. Ka.Baker (GR) 14-5. 113 — Shaffer (PH) major dec. J.Jones (GR) 10-0. 120 — Brody Hagewood (PH) major dec. C.Collins (ES) 12-1. 126 — Pica (FR) major dec. G.Roberts (PH) 9-0. 132 — A.Hawkins (FR) dec. H. Williams (GR) 8-1. 138 — Denman (A) dec. M.Levitz (PH) 8-3. 145 — B.Baker (GR) pinned Hille (CH), 3:15. 152 — Kunkle (A) dec. B.Schiffli (LL) 4-1. 160 — Colburn (GR) dec. B.Kilgore (Ch) 4-1. 170 — P.Sheets (PH) pinned Nondorf (Ch), 3:36. 182 — N.Parks (WN) pinned N.Owsley (LL), 2:30. 195 — O’Connor (GR) def. Bradley (WN), injury default. 220 — C.Lang (WN) pinned Ross (GR), 2:52. 285 — Robison (PH) pinned LeCount (WN), 1:43.
Fifth-place match results
106 — I. Bontrager (Wv) major dec. A.Clay (CN) 11-1. 113 — Maggart (A) dec. C.Dominguez (LL) 10-3. 120 — Crick (Ch) dec. Pavka (A) 6-4. 126 — Hord (Ch) dec. McMain (GR) 11-5. 132 — Clouse (WN) pinned Decker (FF), 3:50. 138 — Wicker (ES) pinned Claxton (FR), 2:40. 145 — Rumfelt (FF) dec. J.White (A) 7-3. 152 — H.Anderson (FR) pinned C. Weber (CN), 4:11. 160 — H. Kauffman (FF) pinned Millus (LL), 2:34. 170 — E.Schmucker (FF) pinned Z. Rowe (FR), 4:26. 182 — Kyle (PH) pinned Cruz-Conley (A), 3:46. 195 — Daniele (LL) dec. Mutzfeld (ES) 4-0. 220 — B. Martin (LL) pinned Humbert (FR), 3:48. 285 — L. Norris (CN) def. Dominguez (Wv), injury forfeit.
