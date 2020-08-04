Memorabilia
Sports card show set for Saturday
FORT WAYNE — A sports cards and collectibles show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Ramada Plaza Center and Travel Hotel (formerly known as Hotel Fort Wayne) at 305 E. Washington Center Road, exit 312-A off Interstate 69.
Dealers from the Tri-state area will be in attendance buying, selling and trading both sport and non-sport cards and collectibles.
There is no admission fee. Visitors can bring in items for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
Golf
Garrett Rotary golf outing is Aug. 16
GARRETT — The Garrett Rotary Club will host its annual scholarship golf outing Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Garrett Country Club. The day will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The entry fee is $260 per four-person team, which includes golf, carts, box lunch and drink tickets. Men and women are welcome. If a player does not have a foursome, accommodations will be made to match individual players.
Optional team skins will be offered. Prizes will be given for the closest to the pin on selected holes. A putting contest will also be held.
For information, contact any Garrett Rotary Club member or call the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165.
Education Foundation
golf outing is Aug. 30
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is hosting its first golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Garrett Country Club.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with tee-off at 8 a.m. The $260 cost for a team of four includes golf and cart, continental breakfast, lunch, two beverage tickets and prizes.
Interested golfers can receive registration information by contacting the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165, online at foundation.gkb.k12.in.us, or on Facebook at GKB Education Foundation.
The registration deadline is Aug. 14. Proceeds will benefit the G-K-B Resource Room which supports the teachers, staff and students with classroom supplies and personal items.
To learn more about the foundation, visit the foundation website.
Youth Football
Garrett Youth Football announces registration
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Football has announced two registration plans for the 2020 season.
Interested players can sign up for either tackle or flag leagues. The cost is $70 for tackle football and $30 for flag football.
Flag football is available for players in kindergarten or first grade. Tackle football is for grades 2-6.
Coaches are needed for the upcoming season.
To register or inquire about coaching, contact league president Joe Reed at 715-1903 or vice president Eric Treesh at 226-0167.
