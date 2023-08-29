Today, Aug. 29
4:30 p.m. — Garrett Plan Commission, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
6 p.m. — Garrett V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
Thursday, Aug. 31
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
8:30 p.m. — AA meeting, First Church of Christ, basement meeting room, 213 E. King St.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
11:15 a.m. — Garrett Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn.
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, Coterie Pizza, 1850 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
5:30 p.m. — LaOtto Regional Sewer District board of directors, LaOtto fire station, 11595 E. S.R. 205.
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Sheriff’s Department, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 7
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Council 1790, Bennett Hall, St. Joseph Church basement, 300 W. Houston St. Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m. — AA meeting, First Church of Christ, basement meeting room, 213 E. King St.
Monday, Sept. 11
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Judy A. Morrill Center board of directors, 1200 E. Houston St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett Public Library board of directors, Capitol Room, 107 W. Houston St.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
