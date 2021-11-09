GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art is hosting a new exhibit, “Simplicity.”
The exhibit features photographs and original haiku by co-authors Jim Gabbard, director of Garrett Museum of Art, and Angela Green, gallery coordinator/curator.
The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Other hours and private tours by appointment by calling 704-5400.
Gabbard’s recent personal photographic work centers on the idea of finding beauty in everything around us.
“I have been especially drawn to the very simple elements that I find when I slow down and look at scenes from a different perspective,” he said. “I have been trying to explore the combination of the visual image and the written word.
“The haiku I wrote for each of my photos expresses my views of the scene and how the image relates to my personal views and thoughts. I enjoy the unique perspective that I find in the photography of Angela Green and I know her to be an excellent writer,” he added.
“I felt that joining our work together would offer a wonderful viewing experience. When doing the layout for the book, her photo of the solitary rock surrounded by water felt like the essence of what simple beauty means, and felt like the perfect choice for the cover,” Gabbard said.
“When Jim asked me to partner in this project of photographs and haikus, I immediately knew what photos I wanted to use in the book,” Green said. “Simplicity, to me, implies a purity of beauty in an object or a scene. I know when I find this contentment within after thinking about the setting in which the photo was taken.
“The stillness of a photo I have taken and its subject, is nuanced by the sounds and light around it,” she added. “Writing haiku to accompany the photos I took was challenging but certainly a journey into the photograph and into the words and how to make them flow but have meaning. The haiku brings the photo to life and gives it a story of its own.”
The photographs and haiku will be on exhibit through Dec. 19.
For more information, visit garrettmuseumofart.org, _@gmoa or the Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook.
