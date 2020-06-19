GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District is eyeing a return to in-person classes when the 2020-2021 school year starts.
“In two months, we will begin the 2020-2021 school year,” Superintendent Tonya Weaver said in a video sent to school district parents Thursday. “We’re excited to welcome our students back to school, and we’re committed to opening fully and on time.
“This means school will begin on Thursday, Aug. 13, just as planned,” she said. “We are committed to providing in-person instruction five days a week, just like we always have.
“In addition, we will be offering a blended model along with a virtual model to meet the needs of our students. We are committed to educating all of our 1,770 students at GKB, and we can’t wait to get back at it.”
Online registration for the 2020-2021 school year will be rolled out July 27, with reminders sent in advance so families can complete registration in a timely manner, Weaver said.
Information about kindergarten registration will be unveiled soon.
Renovations at Garrett Middle School continue, Weaver said. Once hallways can be safely accessed, Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden will communicate with families about retrieving items from lockers.
County school superintendents are expected to meet in July to examine health statistics and make a final decision regarding masks and opening of schools.
“The health department is stating that the wearing of masks during school hours is critical to contain the spread of the virus,” in a document released last week by school officials. “This means anyone in the school or using school transportation must be masked except for specific activities such as lunch or when students are outside and properly social distanced.
“Upon the release of state re-entry guidance on June 5, the DeKalb County Health Department and local medical professionals have been collaborating on how to conduct in-person schooling while maintaining a safe environment for students and staff at school,” the document says. “Helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 is paramount to not only the safety of our schools but our community at large.”
The document continues, “We understand the stress and anxiety this global pandemic has caused, and the desire to return to school weighs heavy on all of us. As your schools, we will be prepared to serve the needs of our students whether in person or virtually/remotely.”
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools will post additional surveys and video messages, Weaver added.
The Garrett school district’s central office, 900 E. Warfield St., is open daily throughout the summer and can be reached at 357-3185.
The three school offices — J.E. Ober Elementary, Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School — are open twice per week during the summer months.
