AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners decided last month they’re not ready to build a new county jail right now.
On June 7, DeKalb County Council members chose not to raise income taxes to save money for a future jail.
Council President Rick Ring introduced an ordinance to increase the county’s Correctional Facilities Income Tax rate from 0.13% to 0.2%
Previous estimates said that would raise about $750,000 per year to be used for a future jail.
“It’s something that we need to utilize in order to pay for that jail,” Ring said. “Whether that jail’s done this year, next year, or the following year, we need to have that money set aside.”
Ring continued for a few minutes, listing the advantages of saving ahead for the jail. None of the other six council members said a word.
“Nobody wants to make a motion to even open it up for discussion?” Ring asked.
More silence followed, until Ring declared the ordinance had died for lack of a motion.
“We aren’t doing a jail project until the commissioners bring us a project,” Ring said during his monologue on the topic.
He added, “It would be best if we could save the money for this. It’s a project that’s going to have to be done at some point, and somebody’s going to have to pay for it.”
Ring concluded, “As far as I’m concerned, the more we delay, the more it’s going to cost.”
Last month, Commissioners President Bill Hartman and Commissioner Todd Sanderson made it clear that they do not support building a jail now, with construction costs soaring.
Architects have estimated the cost of a new jail at $28 million. Hartman and Sanderson said it might cost much more right now, but they believe construction costs will deflate in the future.
Hartman and Sanderson outnumbered the third commissioner, Mike Watson, who said he does not believe jail construction costs will come down if the county waits.
The commissioners have hired the Elevatus architectural firm of Fort Wayne to draw plans for a new jail to 95% completion, as protection in case the county is sued over jail conditions and ordered to build a new jail.
